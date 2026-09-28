RBI Sells Record 1 Trillion Rupees in Bonds to Drain Liquidity

India’s central bank has net sold bonds worth 1 trillion rupees this financial year, marking its largest annual net bond sale in over a decade as officials drain liquidity from a cash-flush banking system.

Draining Liquidity After Dollar Inflows

The Reserve Bank of India stepped up its bond sales to manage a banking system swimming in liquidity. Lenders previously raised dollars via a special window to protect foreign exchange reserves and support the rupee against rising oil prices. But that inflow pushed overnight rates below the central bank’s policy rate, forcing a policy correction.

Treasury officials note that the current net bond sale of 1 trillion rupees surpasses the previous record set in fiscal year 2018, when the central bank sold 900 billion rupees to handle the fallout from demonetisation.

Supply Adjustments and Yield Curve Pressures

New Delhi adjusted its borrowing strategy by reducing the supply of debt maturing in three and five years for the remainder of the fiscal year. This shift signals more open-market operations from the Reserve Bank of India, according to market participants watching the domestic debt market closely.

Alok Sharma, head of treasury at ICBC, stated that he would rather reduce exposure to long-dated bonds than buy more. He expects open-market operation sales worth another 1 trillion rupees or an increase in banks’ cash reserve ratio. Both moves align with tighter monetary policy.

Key Debt and Liquidity Metrics Metric Figure Context Current Net Bond Sale 1 Trillion Rupees Largest annual net sale in over a decade for the fiscal year Previous Record (FY2018) 900 Billion Rupees Deployed to manage the fallout from demonetisation Projected OMO Sales (Oct-Nov) 1-1.5 Trillion Rupees Expected by Harsimran Sahni based on liquidity conditions

Borrowing Plan Tweaks Leave No Respite for Yields

Hopes for a relief rally in actively traded government bonds faded as investors sold across the yield curve. The government raised its borrowing via 15-, 30-, and 40-year securities in the second half of its fiscal year borrowing plan, introduced last Friday.

This increased supply, combined with higher expected issuances by states, could keep the term premium elevated in the near term. Vikas Garg, head of fixed income at Invesco Mutual Fund, pointed out that the yield curve is beginning to flatten at the shorter end as the central bank drains liquidity and recalibrates rates.

A federal finance ministry official, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to talk to the media, confirmed that net borrowing remained at budgeted levels due to a strict commitment to fiscal prudence. The focus on long-term issuance helps increase weighted average maturity, reducing overall roll-over risk for the sovereign debt portfolio.

Looking Ahead at Policy Decisions

The majority of respondents in a recent Reuters poll expect the Reserve Bank of India to implement a policy rate hike next week. With treasury desks anticipating additional bond sales of 1 to 1.5 trillion rupees during October and November, fixed-income investors face a fundamentally re-engineered monetary environment.

As central bank interventions reshape domestic liquidity, how will foreign portfolio investors adjust their duration risk across emerging market debt? Share your perspective below.