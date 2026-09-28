Germany Pledges Support for ICC Amid Trump Sanctions

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visited the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Monday, offering a high-profile pledge of full support to the global tribunal. The diplomatic move comes in direct defiance of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has condemned the organization as a rogue institution amid sweeping American sanctions.

The Diplomatic Frontline in The Hague

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul traveled to the ICC on Monday to signal complete Berlin backing for the court.

The Trump administration has already sanctioned 13 ICC staff members, including nine judges and the court’s Japanese President Tomoko Akane.

Host-country officials in the Netherlands are weighing protective measures, such as the EU blocking statute, to keep tribunal operations functional.

Berlin’s Defiant Stance Against Washington Sanctions

The International Criminal Court faces an escalating campaign aimed at dismantling its operations. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched the aggressive push, while President Trump recently used a speech at the United Nations General Assembly to urge all member states to abandon the tribunal entirely. To date, Washington has sanctioned 13 key court personnel, freezing assets and blocking digital infrastructure access for prosecutors and judges alike.

Standing in The Hague ahead of his official visit, Foreign Minister Wadephul made Berlin’s position unambiguous. “The German government completely supports the court,” Wadephul stated, noting that his administration is actively trying to “enable the court to be workable.” He further emphasized that Germany views support for the ICC through a lens of historical responsibility. “Germany knows from its own history where it leads when state power flouts the law and humanity,” Wadephul said. “So supporting the ICC is not a purely foreign policy question for Germany. It”

Photo: yahoo.com

The “Nuclear Option” and Dutch Preparations

With sanctions threatening the court’s core infrastructure—ranging from IT services and bank accounts to basic payroll for U.S. employees—host-country officials in the Netherlands are scrambling to build a protective shield. Diplomats reported last week that imminent restrictions could cripple witness protection programs and the maintenance of the court’s detention facilities.

During a joint news conference in The Hague, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen discussed potential countermeasures alongside his German counterpart. The primary defensive tool under consideration is the European Union’s “blocking statute,” designed to shield European personnel by barring local companies from complying with U.S. measures. While Berendsen acknowledged that the statute serves as a “nuclear option,” he confirmed that Dutch authorities have coordinated closely with the European Commission to deploy it rapidly if required. “We are ready for that, the commission is ready for that,” Berendsen told reporters, adding that he is simultaneously engaged in talks with Washington to avert further escalations.

WATCH: Germany’s Foreign Minister Warns Against Power Politics, Challenges Trump and Putin

Defending the Global Legal Order

Established in 2002 as a court of last resort, the ICC investigates and prosecutes the world’s most severe atrocities, including war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity, and aggression. Neither the United States nor nations like Israel, China, Russia, and India have ever joined the 125-member panel. Washington and Jerusalem have objected to the court’s ongoing scrutiny and arrest warrants targeting top officials over actions in Gaza, alongside prior friction regarding U.S. military actions in Afghanistan.

Despite these high-stakes geopolitical fractures, European leaders continue to push back against American pressure. Days after President Trump’s UN General Assembly address, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten took to the same global podium to issue a sharp rebuke. “I believe there can be only one response,” Jetten told the General Assembly. “To say: hands off the ICC, and all those other institutions that protect the international legal order.” As Berlin and The Hague work in tandem to preserve the tribunal’s operational capacity, the standoff exposes a deepening chasm between Washington and its European allies over international accountability.