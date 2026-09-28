Sony Pictures to re-release Spider-Man: Brand New Day with additional footage

Sony Pictures is preparing a theatrical re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring additional footage, including a previously cut scene featuring Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple. As the film continues its historic theatrical run, this strategy aims to bridge the current domestic box office gap between the blockbuster and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Sony’s Box Office Play: Expanding the Spider-Verse

The Bottom Line: What Fans Need to Need to Know

The Cut Returns: Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple, a nurse from Marvel TV’s Daredevil and The Defenders, will officially appear in the new theatrical cut.

Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple, a nurse from Marvel TV’s Daredevil and The Defenders, will officially appear in the new theatrical cut. The Box Office War: With a global tally of $2.495 billion, Sony is leveraging this re-release to close the gap separating the film from the lifetime gross of Avengers: Endgame.

With a global tally of $2.495 billion, Sony is leveraging this re-release to close the gap separating the film from the lifetime gross of Avengers: Endgame. Strategic Timing: While no release date is set, industry logic suggests Sony will target a quiet period on the calendar to secure premium large-format (PLF) screens, similar to past re-release strategies.

Chasing the Endgame Crown

The math behind this move is as aggressive as it is calculated. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already cemented its status as the highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office. However, the global title remains elusive. Disney’s recent Avengers: Endgame: Encore re-release proved that audiences are still hungry for “eventized” theatrical experiences, pulling in $86 million globally to push its lifetime total to $2.885 billion. By re-introducing Brand New Day with “more surprises” beyond the Claire Temple cameo, Sony is betting that the promise of canonical expansion—specifically involving characters that bridge the gap between Marvel TV history and the current cinematic slate—will drive repeat viewings. It is a classic high-stakes maneuver: turning a mature theatrical run into a “must-see” event for completionists.

Table: The Box Office Landscape

Film Title Global Gross Status Avatar $2.92B All-Time Leader Avengers: Endgame $2.885 Billion Targeted for Overtake Spider-Man: Brand New Day $2.495 Billion Current Global Contender

The Economics of the PLF Strategy

Sony’s history with the franchise suggests this isn’t just about adding a few minutes of footage; it is about maximizing the value of premium large-format screens. When Sony re-released Spider-Man: No Way Home over Labor Day weekend in 2022, it managed to scrape up additional revenue domestically during a traditionally slow period. The studio faces a unique challenge, however: the current film is still playing in theaters worldwide. Unlike a traditional “re-issue” that follows a home-video window, this re-release must be timed perfectly to avoid cannibalizing the existing revenue stream. Sony is likely eyeing a window that provides enough separation from the December 18 premiere of Avengers: Doomsday, ensuring that the “Brand New Day” brand remains the primary focus of the cultural conversation before the next Marvel juggernaut arrives.

Every DELETED SCENE In Spider-Man Brand New Day – New Footage

Why the Claire Temple Cameo Matters

Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple served as the connective tissue for Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. Her inclusion in the original cut of Brand New Day, and her subsequent removal, became a point of contention among the hardcore fanbase. The inclusion of additional, yet-to-be-disclosed surprises suggests that Sony is viewing this re-release as a bridge to future projects. How do you feel about studios re-releasing massive hits with “bonus” footage—is it a welcome treat for the fans, or are we reaching a point of theatrical fatigue? Let us know your take in the comments below.