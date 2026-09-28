NanoViricides Begins Phase II Trial of Oral Ebola Treatment NV-387 in DRC

NanoViricides, Inc. has initiated a Phase II clinical trial for NV-387 oral gummies to treat Bundibugyo Ebolavirus and other strains in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Launched on September 23, 2026, at an Ituri province treatment center, the adaptive trial aims to establish a safe, well-tolerated dosing protocol against the high-fatality disease.

Decoding the Clinical Framework of NV-387 Oral Gummies

Registered in the Pan African Clinical Trials Registry under the identifier PACTR202608748555077, the adaptive trial utilizes a two-tier design. Led by principal investigator Prof. Patrick de Marie Chimusa Katoto, the study begins with a Phase IIA single-arm safety and dose run-in. This initial phase is engineered to determine the maximum feasible dosing protocol that remains tolerable for patients while exerting maximum impact on the infecting virus.

Following the dose-finding phase, the trial transitions into a Phase IIB randomized, controlled, open-label efficacy evaluation featuring independent blinded-endpoint adjudication. Patients receive the investigational oral gummies alongside optimized supportive care. According to Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President of NanoViricides, the overarching goal is to maximize patient survival and create a scalable defense mechanism against current and future viral threats.

NV-387 oral gummy administration and adaptive trial design Oral Administration vs. Infusions: Unlike standard treatments that require intravenous lines, NV-387 is delivered as an oral gummy, simplifying administration in remote or resource-limited environments.

Unlike standard treatments that require intravenous lines, NV-387 is delivered as an oral gummy, simplifying administration in remote or resource-limited environments. Adaptive Trial Design: The study is split into two parts: Phase IIA figures out the safest highest dose, while Phase IIB tests if that specific dose actually improves patient survival compared to standard care.

The study is split into two parts: Phase IIA figures out the safest highest dose, while Phase IIB tests if that specific dose actually improves patient survival compared to standard care. Safety for Healthcare Workers: Eliminating needles and continuous fluid infusions reduces accidental needlestick injuries and blood exposure risks for frontline medical staff.

Overcoming the Logistics of Treating Ebola in the DRC

Current therapeutic protocols rely heavily on resource-intensive intravenous interventions. A separate clinical trial designated “PARTNERS,” launched on July 2, 2026, evaluates roughly 300 patients across four cohorts receiving either the monoclonal antibody cocktail MBP134, the antiviral drug Remdesivir, a combination of both, or local standard care. All of these require intravenous infusion.

Infusion-based delivery models remain largely unscalable during large-scale outbreaks in remote regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Handling infectious bodily fluids during line placements places healthcare workers at risk of accidental exposure.

Therapeutic Delivery Comparison in Current DRC Trials Treatment Candidate Delivery Method Operational Constraints Primary Trial Focus NV-387 Oral Gummies Oral (Gummy) Scalable distribution, minimal sharps risk Phase IIA/IIB Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy Remdesivir & MBP134 Intravenous Infusion Requires IV infrastructure, sharps management PARTNERS Trial (Efficacy & Combination Therapy

Clinical Staging and Pathophysiology of Ebola Bundibugyo Virus

Ebola Virus Disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain manifests through distinct clinical phases that dictate therapeutic urgency. The initial “Dry Stage” presents symptoms such as fever, fatigue, aches, and pains, which can be confused with many other infections.

Disease progression leads to the hallmark “Wet Stage,” characterized by explosive vomiting and severe diarrhea. This phase can progress into a Critical Stage requiring intensive care, where unexplained bleeding occurs and there is a high fatality rate.

NV-387 availability and clinical evaluation status Because NV-387 is an investigational drug currently undergoing Phase II clinical evaluation, it is not available for general public distribution or self-administration.

Financial and Institutional Sponsorship

The clinical development and trial execution of NV-387 are sponsored and directed by NanoViricides, Inc., a clinical-stage company traded on the NYSE American under the ticker NNVC. Academic and operational execution on the ground in the DRC is managed through collaborative clinical research organizations and regional principal investigators, ensuring adherence to the Pan African Clinical Trials Registry framework.