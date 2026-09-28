Most-Commented Stories: Charlotte Observer Weekly Roundup (Sept. 21-27)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted 5-4 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Crystal Hill for convenience, obligating the district to pay one year of her salary totaling $340,770.

The $340,770 Buyout and the 5-4 Board Split

Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight was promptly named acting leader following the Tuesday night decision. The abrupt termination came on the heels of a summer investigation that turned up zero evidence of improper conduct by Hill. Yet, five board members still chose to sever ties, triggering a contractual payout of $340,770 for one year of her salary.

Board member Monty Witherspoon offered a blunt assessment of the proceedings, stating that the governing body had spiraled into chaos.

Tiawana Brown asks judge for probation in COVID relief fraud case

A Destabilizing Precedent and Internal Divisions

Writing in the Charlotte Observer, Paige Masten characterized the firing as a reckless and unjustified decision that deliberately destabilized the district. Masten pointed out that the board spent nearly $400,000 on an investigation that produced no actionable wrongdoing, leaving the five supporting members unable or unwilling to articulate a legitimate rationale for the termination.

Speculation immediately turned to whether Hill was pushed out as retaliation for a scathing internal memo she authored alleging extortion by members of the board.

Defending her stance, Dr. Charlitta Hatch, who represents District 1, offered a window into the board’s internal calculus. Hatch clarified that her vote was not an indictment of Hill’s personal conduct, but rather a cold employment judgment regarding whether the working relationship between the board and the superintendent remained workable. Crucially, Hatch accepted her share of the institutional blame, writing that she could not write herself out of the story.

Legal Fallout and Broader Regional Flashpoints

While the CMS board grappled with leadership turmoil, other high-profile legal and political battles played out across the region. Former Charlotte city councilwoman Tiawana Brown took to Facebook Live to rail against her legal predicament, streaming a blistering attack on U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell. Brown, who appealed her 10-month prison sentence in a federal COVID fraud case, told her online audience that the judge did some bullshit in court. Brown and her daughters had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges involving more than $130,000 in pandemic relief funds.

At the state level, civil rights concerns mounted over voting access. Contributing columnist Gene Nichol criticized state election officials for pushing forward with plans to cut Sunday voting across North Carolina, reducing the practice from 40 counties down to 17. With the state election board siding with local plans to eliminate Sunday voting in all but two of the 15 disputing counties, critics warned of targeted suppression directed at Black voters who heavily utilize church-backed Souls to the Polls programs.