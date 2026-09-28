Introducing the New Microsoft Copilot with Home, Code, and Autopilot

Microsoft has introduced a major architectural redesign of its Copilot app, restructuring the enterprise AI platform around three distinct core capabilities: Home, Code, and Autopilot.

Consolidating Daily Workflow in Home

The redesigned Home tab serves as the primary entry point for the Microsoft 365 version of Copilot, combining instant chat functionality with delegated task execution. Under the prompt box, users can switch between Chat and Cowork. Chat handles immediate lookups, quick questions, and first-draft generation, keeping participants aligned across ongoing interactions. Meanwhile, Cowork manages complex, multi-step tasks assigned by the user—such as compiling an RFP response, building a launch kit, or preparing a financial close package—running end-to-end until a finished result is delivered.

Microsoft is also embedding the full capabilities of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint directly into the Home environment. Instead of generating isolated blocks of text that require manual copying, Copilot now creates and edits live, editable documents, workbooks, and presentations that remain synchronized with traditional Microsoft 365 desktop apps. Teams can collaborate in real time alongside the chat interface, watching edits appear as collaborators type without breaking formatting or losing contextual history.

The new Copilot: where AI-powered work comes together

Bridging Non-Developers With Code

Expanding solution-building beyond traditional software engineering teams, the new Code capability allows users to build persistent desktop widgets, interactive data dashboards, and cloud-hosted internal apps using natural language. When an individual describes an application or automation requirement in plain words, Copilot selects an approach and builds the solution.

Built on the underlying technology of GitHub Copilot, Code operates inside a secure sandbox environment hosted within the company’s tenant via the Microsoft Copilot Managed Runtime.

Persistent Agent Execution via Autopilot

Transitioning from reactive prompting to autonomous execution, Autopilot acts as a persistent digital teammate equipped with its own identity, memory, and workspace. Designed to handle continuous workloads without active human supervision, Autopilot can monitor channels, follow up on email threads, and manage complex, recurring schedules like supplier reviews from initial workback plans down to final stakeholder outreach.

Operating entirely within the organization’s secure tenant, Autopilot surfaces across Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and collaborative channels where colleagues can @mention it just like any other team member, backed by standard administrative permissions, audits, and governance frameworks.

Meet Today in Microsoft Copilot

Dual-Tier Pricing and FinOps for AI

To accommodate both routine tasks and resource-intensive autonomous agents, Microsoft is splitting its pricing model. Conversely, advanced agentic capabilities like Cowork, Code, and Autopilot utilize Usage-Based Billing (UBB) to match operational costs directly to value.