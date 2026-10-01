Samsung Galaxy S27 Prices Expected to Rise Due to Memory Crisis

Base models of the Samsung GALAXY S27 arriving in South Korea face expected price increases of up to 96 dollars, driven directly by surging costs for RAM and storage components, according to idevice.ro.

Memory Component Shortages Drive Up Flagship Production Costs

The upward pressure on retail figures stems straight from manufacturing expenses for internal memory hardware. Samsung sources note that RAM and flash storage components have grown significantly more expensive across the supply chain. While base configurations face moderate adjustments, the financial impact concentrates heavily on high-capacity tiers where hardware costs dictate a larger share of the bill of materials. The pressure on prices is associated with the current memory crisis, which significantly raises the costs of components used for RAM and storage in mobile devices.

High-Capacity 512 GB and 1 TB Configurations Face Steepest Premiums

Buyers who select large storage pools for extensive media libraries and applications will absorb the sharpest cost increases. The financial jump from a standard entry-level tier to a 512 GB or 1 TB configuration widens substantially compared to previous generations. This structural shift transforms storage capacity from a minor upgrade choice into a major cost driver for power users during a severe memory component crisis that threatens to widen the price gap between standard configurations and high-capacity variants.

Regional Pricing Variances and Launch Timelines Remain Unconfirmed

Current pricing figures remain unofficial estimates based on supply chain leaks rather than final manufacturer announcements. Samsung has not yet detailed how these component costs will translate to European markets or Romania specifically. Pricing strategies typically vary by region, meaning final retail numbers across international territories may differ from initial domestic projections. Figures circulated come from unofficial information and cannot be converted directly into a reliable estimate for Romania or other European markets.

Photo: Samsung Magazine

Galaxy Buds On Expand Ecosystem Options With Open-Ear Design

Alongside hardware price adjustments, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds On wireless earphones in South Korea for 299,000 won, approximately 220 dollars, as reported by mobilissimo.ro. These clip-on devices use an open-ear design powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 platform to deliver up to 9.5 hours of playback without blocking the ear canal. The launch takes place in South Korea on October 27, 2026, with international availability set to expand gradually. For the shape of the earphones, Samsung states it analyzed data on different ear types and used simulations to optimize the placement of speakers and batteries. Contact surfaces distribute pressure, and the flexibility of the connecting band was adjusted to keep the earphones stable even during large movements. The practical advantage of the open construction is that you can listen to a podcast or music while maintaining contact with the surrounding environment. TwinBoost speakers have the role of reinforcing low frequencies, an area where open-ear designs usually have difficulties. Volume can adjust automatically depending on the surrounding environment, and the Audio Leakage Reduction technology aims to reduce sound reaching people nearby. For calls, the earphones combine three microphones, a bone-conduction based Voice Pickup sensor, and Intelligent Clear Call processing, meant to separate the voice from background noise. The model also includes features such as voice access to Gemini Live and quick voice memo recording by long-pressing the touch surface. Later, the user can search these recordings using Bixby. Galaxy Buds On also allow head gesture controls for answering or ending calls, stopping alarms, and checking phone notifications. In South Korea, the model will initially be available only in black.

Photo: Mobilissimo.ro

Broader Hardware Rollouts Accompany South Korean Releases

Although most attention was rightly given to the Galaxy Tab S12 tablet range, buyers will wait until next year for the launch of the Galaxy SmartTag3 on most markets.