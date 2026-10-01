Sonny Gray Expresses Frustration After Chad Tracy Pulls Him

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray expressed frustration after manager Chad Tracy removed him from a postseason game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, after just 70 pitches, leading to a 9-2 loss and a wild-card series sweep at Yankee Stadium.

Sonny Gray Questions Managerial Decision in Wild-Card Elimination

The Red Sox season came to a bitter end at Yankee Stadium, where New York secured a 9-2 victory to complete a two-game sweep of their American League wild-card series. According to reporting from Associated Press coverage, the deciding moment for starting pitcher Sonny Gray arrived in the fifth inning when manager Chad Tracy pulled the right-hander despite throwing only 70 pitches.

Boston trailed 1-0 when Gray allowed a two-out single to Ben Rice, placing runners on first and third. Rather than allowing the starter to navigate the jam, Tracy turned to the bullpen, handing the ball to left-handed reliever Erik Miller. That decision unraveled when Cody Bellinger greeted the new pitcher with an RBI single, widening the gap and ultimately contributing to an 18-2 combined run differential across the two-game sweep.

“Creo que soy el mejor lanzador de la Liga Americana cuando paso por el orden al bate por tercera vez. Creo que eso es un hecho,” Gray stated, according to the Spanish-language reports. “Me habría gustado que confiaran en mí en ese momento.” Translated to English, Gray asserted his belief that he remains the American League’s top pitcher facing an order for a third time, adding that he wished the coaching staff had placed their trust in him.

Gray emphasized that he felt physically sharp and prepared to pitch deeper into the elimination game. “Me sentía bien. Me sentía fresco. Me sentía fino,” Gray noted regarding his physical condition prior to being lifted. “Estoy frustrado, sin duda. Ya sabes, no estaba listo para que esto terminara. Muchas emociones.” He reiterated his deep frustration and emotional distress over the sudden end to Boston’s campaign.

Contreras Questions Analytical Approach Over Experience

The managerial choices implemented by skipper Chad Tracy drew sharp internal criticism following consecutive postseason exits against their archrivals. In the opening game of the series, a 9-0 shutout loss, Tracy pulled starting pitcher Payton Tolle after 4 2/3 innings and 83 pitches while holding a 1-0 lead. The following night, the reliance on analytical bullpen matchups yielded similar struggles.

Willson Contreras offered a pointed critique of modern baseball’s heavy reliance on computer models and algorithmic decision-making during high-pressure October moments. When asked by reporters about Tracy’s pitching changes, Contreras placed a finger to his lips before delivering his assessment of the strategy.

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“No es suficiente cuando tienes talento o tienes datos o tienes computadoras que te dicen qué hacer, porque esto es béisbol,” Contreras said, emphasizing that raw statistics alone cannot replace veteran instinct. “Los datos están aquí para ayudarnos, pero al final del día vas a necesitar experiencia y veteranos para ganar juegos.”

The strategic deployment of the bullpen backfired in both contests. On Tuesday, reliever Erik Miller surrendered a 423-foot solo home run to Ben Rice. On Wednesday, bringing in Miller to face Cody Bellinger—a hitter who posted robust numbers against left-handed pitching (.274 overall and a league-leading .310 against lefties over the prior two seasons)—resulted in an immediate run-scoring hit.

A Turbulent Season Concludes in New York

The playoff exit caps a tumultuous year for the Red Sox organization, which underwent a major leadership transition in April when Alex Cora was dismissed and Chad Tracy took over managerial duties. Despite a regular season featuring 18 wins from Gray and a formidable bullpen, Boston’s bats remained largely dormant in the Bronx.

Why Did Chad Tracy Pull Sonny Gray? Toucher & Hardy Try To Understand Controversial Decision

Across the two-game wild-card series, the Red Sox managed a mere seven hits against New York pitching. They briefly halted a 26-inning postseason scoreless drought dating back to the previous year when Willson Contreras launched a home run just over the right-center field wall in the sixth inning on Wednesday.

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Game Date Winner Score Series Status Tuesday New York Yankees 9-0 Yankees lead 1-0 Wednesday New York Yankees 9-2 Yankees win series 2-0

Reflecting on the whirlwind season and the abrupt elimination, Tracy acknowledged the heavy weight of the defeat. “Obviamente ha sido un año movido. En este momento no puedes pensar en mucho más que en el hecho de que acabamos de perder una serie de playoffs,” Tracy remarked regarding the team’s final exit.

For players like Trevor Story, the back-to-back postseason elimination by the hands of the Yankees leaves a bitter sting heading into the winter months. “Que termine aquí dos veces seguidas es duro,” Story noted, summarizing the collective disappointment inside the Boston clubhouse as the winter offseason begins.