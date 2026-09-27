CAQ Leader Christine Fréchette Criticized Over US Election Interference Allegations

Christine Fréchette Faces Relentless Criticism From Rivals Over Alleged American Interference in Quebec Election

CAQ leader Christine Fréchette found herself under intense fire from her four political opponents on Saturday, following a turbulent 24 hours sparked by allegations of American interference in the ongoing provincial election campaign.

A Shifting Narrative and Mounting Accusations

The controversy ignited on Friday when Fréchette declared herself deeply concerned by revelations concerning an American think tank named the Defense Analysis and Research Corporation (DARC). According to a text published on the organization’s website in February 2026, the group called on the United States government to financially support the Parti québécois (PQ) and favor the sovereignist movement as a means to weaken Canada. Later that same day, the CAQ leader downplayed the threats, asserting that no evidence currently indicated a direct danger to the integrity of the electoral campaign.

Fréchette maintained that position on Saturday morning, noting that the ministère de la Sécurité intérieure and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) were actively analyzing the situation. Despite deferring to intelligence agencies, she simultaneously argued that American interests were attempting to destabilize Canada and Quebec. She suggested that if the PQ’s goal of holding a referendum in a first mandate were to materialize, it could serve American interests seeking vulnerabilities to weaken the region. Fréchette acknowledged during a press briefing that she had been made aware of the DARC text "a few days ago."

Opposition Leaders Slam the CAQ’s Handling of the Dossier

The political fallout was swift and severe. Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, leader of the Parti québécois, lambasted Fréchette during a Saturday press conference, describing the episode as poor theater typical of a desperate campaign. St-Pierre Plamondon reiterated his suspicion that the CAQ itself may have leaked the interference allegations to journalists in an effort to damage the PQ just two days before the start of advance voting, noting that he had never witnessed such maneuvering in his years following Quebec politics.

Liberal leader Charles Milliard was equally critical, stating that Fréchette appeared entirely out of control and destabilized by the events. Milliard criticized the CAQ leader for failing to provide a clear picture across three separate press briefings on Friday and questioned why she omitted any mention of potential foreign interference during two recent virtual meetings held among party leaders since the campaign began.

Dismissing the Claims as Campaign Fear-Mongering

Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime dismissed the controversy entirely as a damp squib, or a “pétard mouillé.” Duhaime pointed out the whiplash between Friday morning’s grave tone and Friday evening’s dismissal, comparing it to the broader CAQ campaign strategy. He argued that after failing to gain traction with earlier tactics involving Donald Trump and the “tronçonneuse,” the CAQ was now resorting to fear-mongering regarding foreign interference.

Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal added her voice to the chorus of criticism, condemning what she viewed as a persistent lack of transparency from the CAQ on major issues. Ghazal emphasized that voters need reassurance, stressing the importance for all party leaders to project a unified front in affirming that foreign actors will not dictate the outcome of the October 5 election.