TSA PreCheck Now Allows Non-Travelers Access to Airport Gates in US Pilot Program

Thirteen US airports are rolling out a pilot program called Gateside by TSA PreCheck, allowing vetted non-passengers to bypass security checkpoints and access terminal boarding gates without an airplane ticket to greet family, dine, or shop.
Reinventing Airport Access After Two Decades of Strict Terminal Controls
Commercial aviation security changed dramatically after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The United States government established the Transportation Security Administration to oversee terminal security, instituting a strict rule that restricted airside access exclusively to ticketed passengers with valid boarding passes.
For more than two decades, friends and family members dropping off loved ones have been forced to part ways at curbside or ticket counters, watching from a distance as passengers disappear toward security screening areas. That familiar ritual is now evolving. The Transportation Security Administration has launched a pilot initiative to reconnect non-traveling visitors with the bustling commercial zones sitting just beyond the security checkpoints.
While security protocols remain rigorous, trusted travelers enrolled in specific federal programs now hold the key to a bygone era of airport hospitality.
How the Gateside by TSA PreCheck Program Operates
The initiative, officially designated as Gateside by TSA PreCheck, provides enrolled members with special authorization to enter secure terminal areas even when they have no intention of boarding a flight. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the program serves as an exclusive benefit for loyal travelers.
Participants can use the special access pass for several specific activities that were previously impossible without a boarding pass. Visitors can greet family members directly at the arrival gate, accompany friends during a long layover for a sit-down meal, browse terminal shops and restaurants, or welcome military service members returning home from deployment.
Despite the expanded access, the mechanics of entry remain strictly controlled. The gate pass does not replace a boarding pass or a flight ticket. Instead, it functions as a specialized security clearance for individuals who already meet the rigorous background vetting standards required for TSA PreCheck enrollment.
Participating Airports in the Initial Pilot Phase
The rollout is launching across a diverse mix of regional and major international hubs across the United States. Travelers looking to utilize the program must verify whether their local airport participates in the initial testing phase.
|Airport Name
|Location
|Mesa Gateway Airport
|Arizona
|John Glenn Columbus International Airport
|Ohio
|Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
|Texas
|Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
|Michigan
|Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
|Kansas
Additional regional facilities round out the complete list of thirteen participating locations in the initial rollout phase.
What This Shift Means for Terminal Commerce and Travel Culture
At the same time, the stringent vetting process ensures that terminal safety standards remain uncompromised.