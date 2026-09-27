TSA PreCheck Now Allows Non-Travelers Access to Airport Gates in US Pilot Program

Thirteen US airports are rolling out a pilot program called Gateside by TSA PreCheck, allowing vetted non-passengers to bypass security checkpoints and access terminal boarding gates without an airplane ticket to greet family, dine, or shop.

Reinventing Airport Access After Two Decades of Strict Terminal Controls

Commercial aviation security changed dramatically after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The United States government established the Transportation Security Administration to oversee terminal security, instituting a strict rule that restricted airside access exclusively to ticketed passengers with valid boarding passes.

For more than two decades, friends and family members dropping off loved ones have been forced to part ways at curbside or ticket counters, watching from a distance as passengers disappear toward security screening areas. That familiar ritual is now evolving. The Transportation Security Administration has launched a pilot initiative to reconnect non-traveling visitors with the bustling commercial zones sitting just beyond the security checkpoints.

While security protocols remain rigorous, trusted travelers enrolled in specific federal programs now hold the key to a bygone era of airport hospitality.