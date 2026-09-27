DP World signs MoU for Ogun deep seaport and economic zone

DP World has signed memoranda of understanding with the Ogun State Government in Paris, France, committing an initial investment of more than $7 billion to develop the Gateway Deep Seaport and a 10,000-hectare Blue Marine Special Economic Zone.

The agreements, finalized on Thursday, September 24, 2026, are projected to generate over 50,000 direct jobs at full development alongside substantial non-oil export earnings. President Bola Tinubu witnessed the signing ceremony, which brought together state officials, federal ministers, and logistics executives.

### Infrastructure Design and Port Specifications

The proposed Gateway Deep Seaport will be situated at Ogun Waterside. Engineering plans for the facility include a four-kilometre berth and an 18-metre draft, dimensions selected to accommodate larger vessels.

Federal officials intend for the maritime facility to function as an alternative gateway to ease congestion along the Lagos port corridor. Nigeria’s existing maritime infrastructure has faced constraints from restricted draft capacities and logistics bottlenecks that elevate trade costs.

DP World Group Chief Executive Officer Yuvraj Narayan attended the signing alongside Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abubakar Dantsoho, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Emmanuel Ayodele Oke.

### Economic Zone and Manufacturing Targets

Integrated directly with the port infrastructure, the Blue Marine Special Economic Zone is planned across 10,000 hectares to support manufacturing, processing, and export operations.

According to the Presidency, the zone has already drawn interest from global manufacturing and industrial companies. The site is designed to process domestic Nigerian raw materials for export while transforming imported inputs into finished products.

President Tinubu noted the interdependent design of the two developments during the Paris meetings. “The Gateway Deep Seaport is the critical infrastructure that will support the zone’s viability,” Tinubu said. “A port moves cargo; a port integrated with a special economic zone helps to build an economy. Each reinforces the other.”

### Regional Connectivity and Federal Support

The viability of the Ogun State port and economic zone relies heavily on connecting transport infrastructure. The Federal Government has pledged regulatory support, investment security, and the facilitation of essential road, rail, and power connections.

President Tinubu linked the commercial success of the corridor to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Specifically, the 28-kilometre section of the highway within Ogun State is scheduled for completion before the end of 2026, providing a direct transport link between the port, the economic zone, Lagos, and the wider Nigerian hinterland.

The projects are also positioned to connect with nearby industrial and defense developments, including the proposed Nigerian Navy Operating Base and Dockyard, as well as the OK LNG Project. The infrastructure is expected to support commercial exchange under the African Continental Free Trade Area, which connects a continental market of approximately 1.4 billion people.

Following the formal signing in Paris, the Ogun State Government and DP World are set to advance the next stages of planning and implementation for both the deep seaport and the special economic zone.