GOP Donors Call Senate Pollster Delusional Over Midterm Predictions

During the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s fall retreat at Sea Island in Georgia, a presentation by GOP pollster Erik Iverson projecting a net gain of one Senate seat in the November midterms was met with open disbelief and private sarcasm among major donors and operatives, sources familiar with the gathering reveal. The tension highlights stark anxieties over a challenging political map, even as party leaders attempt to rally morale.

Behind Closed Doors at Sea Island The Sea Island fall retreat serves as a major donor event for the NRSC, pulling in high-dollar donors, senators, and senior staff. Yet this year’s atmosphere sharply contrasted with the celebratory tone typical of major donor weekends. When Erik Iverson, a former Montana Republican Party chair and pollster for Senate Republicans, asserted that the party could net gain a seat in November, the reaction in the room was frosty and skeptical. “Delusional,” one attendee bluntly told Axios after the presentation. “The mood is not good,” another remarked, noting that many participants remain politically astute and acutely aware of the structural headwinds facing Republican candidates. Conversations in the hallways quickly turned cynical, with attendees sarcastically reassuring one another that “we’re winning” and “everything’s good.” Sources noted that Iverson failed to provide a state-by-state breakdown explaining how Republicans would secure these gains, prompting visible frustration among donors who demanded a more granular update on competitive races.

“I told attendees that I think all incumbent Republican Senators will hold their seats because we have good candidates who are well funded,” Erik Iverson stated in defense of his presentation, pointing out historical anomalies such as the 2022 midterms where Democrats gained a seat despite former President Biden’s poor national image. “And I pointed out that in 2022 President Biden’s image was double digits under water in every single swing Senate seat yet Democrats still gained a seat. The message was for folks to keep their heads up.” Iverson also attempted to pivot toward substantive policy messaging, sharing polling data regarding gas prices and data centers. According to slides obtained by reporters, 60% of swing voters would consider supporting new data centers in their home states if those projects met stringent community requirements, such as covering all local energy costs and protecting water supplies. However, the pivot did little to quell anxieties regarding the immediate electoral map, particularly given the total omission of crucial battlegrounds like the surprisingly competitive Texas race from the main presentations.

A Stark Map and Financial Realities The skepticism inside the Sea Island ballroom directly reflects public acknowledgments from top party leadership regarding the difficulty of the upcoming midterms. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) candidly described the electoral terrain to reporters as a “tough environment.” The underlying math underscores why donors are pressing for realistic assessments rather than optimistic projections. Highlighting the defensive posture required this cycle, the NRSC recently launched a targeted fundraising push asking major contributors for $9 million specifically to defend three states—Alaska, Iowa, and Ohio—where President Trump secured double-digit victories in the 2024 presidential election. Alongside Thune, weekend speakers included NRSC Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and NRSC political director Brendan Jaspers, alongside a panel featuring Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and Senate candidates including Julia Letlow of Louisiana, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Andy Barr of Kentucky, and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming.