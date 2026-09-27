Young Bucks Become First 4-Time AEW World Tag Team Champions at All Out

At All Out in Chicago, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeated Adam Copeland and Christian Cage along with FTR in a chaotic three-way Ladder Match. By unhooking the titles, they became the first-ever four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, ending Copeland and Christian’s 126-day reign.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Carnage and Chaos in Chicago

The stakes at All Out 2026 were absolute, and the opening bell immediately dissolved into unmitigated bedlam. Every team charged into the fray as Dax Harwood tried to drive a ladder into Adam Copeland, only to absorb a sharp drop toe hold that sent him crashing straight into the steel steps. Copeland and Christian Cage wasted zero time introducing steel chairs into the equation, establishing the violent baseline for a grueling multi-team war.

Filing inside the ring, FTR answered back by slamming a heavy ladder directly across the backs of The Young Bucks. As Copeland hoisted a ladder into position inside the squared circle, Nick Jackson launched himself off the ropes with a precision dropkick to level him. The early scrambles up the metal rungs saw both the Bucks and FTR repeatedly yanked down just fingertips away from the championship belts.

Escalating Hardware and High-Impact Bumps

But the tape tells a different story of how the brutality truly accelerated outside the ring. Copeland and Christian tipped a climbing attempt over, sending the Bucks crashing hard into leaning ladders. Copeland then introduced a much larger ladder, bridging it across the ropes with another upright frame. Dax Harwood answered that setup by executing a thunderous suplex on Copeland straight into the bridging steel.

The aerial assault reached a fever pitch when Matt Jackson drove Cash Wheeler crashing through a ringside table. Moments later, Nick Jackson uncorked a devastating 450 Splash onto Dax Harwood, who was laid out flat across another splintered table. Christian Cage added to the wreckage by landing a sharp Killswitch on Nick Jackson right onto a ladder set up across the turnbuckle.

Interference and the Final Ascent

Just as Copeland looked to seize control, Stokely Hathaway made a decisive impact at ringside. Hathaway slid into the fray to deliver a low blow to Copeland, followed immediately by tossing blinding powder straight into Christian Cage’s face. Stokely then cleared the ladders and began scaling toward the championship gold himself.

Photo: wrestlinginc.com

Before Stokely could reach the summit, a recovering Copeland shoved the ladder violently, sending him crashing clean through a table on the outside. Copeland fought his way back up the center, only to be dragged down by Dax Harwood. Cash Wheeler joined in, double-teaming Copeland on the apron before the Bucks surfaced to deliver a brutal Meltzer Driver to Harwood on the arena floor.

FULL MATCH: FTR vs Young Bucks FOR THE FIRST TIME! | AEW Full Gear 2020

The closing sequence saw all three elite teams clustered on three separate ladders simultaneously in the center of the ring. Copeland speared Matt Jackson while FTR connected with a picture-perfect Shatter Machine on Nick Jackson. Copeland and Christian followed up by driving a Con-chair-to into Harwood. Cash Wheeler tried desperately to disrupt the climbers by shoving Copeland and Christian off their perches, but Nick Jackson quickly cut Wheeler off, kicking him clean off the structure. Matt and Nick then scaled the remaining ladder to hit Christian Cage with a decisive BTE Trigger from the heights before unhooking the AEW World Tag Team Championships to seal history.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match Summary Teams Involved Previous Championship Status Match Result The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Three-time former champions Winners (Became first-ever 4-time champions) Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Defending champions (126-day reign) Defeated / Reign ended FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) Former champions Defeated

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