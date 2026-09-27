Presidents Cup 2026 Day 3 Highlights: International Team Takes Lead Into Sunday Singles

The 2026 Presidents Cup Sunday Singles at Medinah Country Club Course No. 3 feature 12 high-stakes matches running from noon to 6 p.m. ET, broadcast on NBC and Peacock. The International Team enters the final day holding a surprising 10.5 to 7.5 lead over the United States, chasing their first win on home soil.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Battleground: Medinah No. 3 and the Historic International Lead

The 16th playing of the Presidents Cup has brought elite match-play drama to Medinah Country Club Course No. 3. This venerable venue boasts a rich championship pedigree, having hosted the 2012 Ryder Cup, two PGA Championships, and three U.S. Opens. But the narrative writing itself on this historic track belongs entirely to the International Team.

Following Saturday’s action—which featured four morning Four-ball matches and four afternoon Foursomes—the Internationals secured a three-point advantage, leading 10.5 to 7.5. Late rallies by the all-Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, alongside Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee, delivered a crucial 2-2 split in the afternoon Foursomes. This follows a 2.5 to 1.5 morning edge for the U.S. in Four-ball. Crucially, the tape shows this is the first time in the event’s history that the International side carries a lead into Sunday while playing on foreign soil.

Format, Points, and Broadcast Logistics

Sunday’s finale consists of 12 head-to-head singles matches running sequentially from 12:02 p.m. ET to 2:19 p.m. ET. Across the four days of competition, a total of 30 points are up for grabs. To hoist the Cup, a team must reach 15.5 points. In the event of a 15-15 stalemate, the reigning champions retain the trophy—meaning the U.S. side holds the tiebreaker advantage thanks to their 2024 victory.

For fans looking to track every single putt, television and streaming coverage is anchored by NBC and Peacock from noon to 6 p.m. ET. Radio broadcasts are available concurrently via the SiriusXM PGA Tour Network during the same afternoon window.

Presidents Cup Recent Results & Venues Year Winner Score Host Venue 2024 U.S. 18½-11½ Royal Montreal (Canada) 2022 U.S. 17½-12½ Quail Hollow Club (Charlotte, N.C.) 2019 U.S. 16-14 Royal Melbourne (Australia) 2017 U.S. 19-11 Liberty National (Jersey City, N.J.) 2015 U.S. 15½-14½ Jack Nicklaus G.C. Korea (South Korea)

The Stakes for American Golf

The broader golf ecosystem is watching Medinah closely. Earlier this month, the U.S. fell in both the Walker Cup and the Solheim Cup. If the American squad drops the Presidents Cup as well, it will mark the first time the United States fails to claim possession of any of the four significant team Cups in a single cycle—five if counting the Arnold Palmer Cup won by European collegians in June.

Photo: golfdigest.com

With Sunday singles matches poised to test the mental fortitude of every player on the property, the pressure shifts squarely to the American singles lineup. Every single match matters as the Internationals hunt for a victory.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.