Zohran Mamdani Roasted by Ramy Youssef in ‘SNL’ Season 52 Premiere Cold Open

During the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live on September 26, 2026, host and New York Knicks MVP Jalen Brunson helped introduce a cold open that roasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Set against the backdrop of an impending nor’easter, the sketch featured comedian Ramy Youssef as Hizzoner filming a questionable TikTok advisory from Gracie Mansion while President Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, dropped by for an unexpected crossover.

The Bottom Line The Sketch: Ramy Youssef portrayed Mayor Zohran Mamdani in the SNL Season 52 premiere cold open, telling Gothamites to “shelter in place, y’all” while dancing to club music ahead of a nor’easter.

Ramy Youssef portrayed Mayor Zohran Mamdani in the SNL Season 52 premiere cold open, telling Gothamites to “shelter in place, y’all” while dancing to club music ahead of a nor’easter. The Crossover: James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at Gracie Mansion, leaning into the real-life political odd couple dynamic between the two Queens politicians.

James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at Gracie Mansion, leaning into the real-life political odd couple dynamic between the two Queens politicians. The Real-World Context: The sketch capitalized on Mamdani and Trump’s actual high-stakes huddle at Gracie Mansion earlier in the week, where they discussed local housing projects and social media follows.

Inside the Gracie Mansion Cold Open

The late-night sketch wasted no time leaning into the bizarre headlines generated earlier in the week when Mayor Mamdani and President Trump held a public meeting at Gracie Mansion. In the SNL parody, Ramy Youssef’s Mamdani attempted to deliver an “urgent message” to New Yorkers bracing for a brutal storm. Instead of standard municipal warnings, the fictional mayor busted out dance moves to upbeat club music.

Here is the kicker, the satire immediately bridged local NYC municipal politics with national spectacle when James Austin Johnson’s Trump strolled right into the Upper East Side residence. Pointing out their shared roots in Queens, Johnson’s version of Trump dubbed the lefty mayor “Mam-dreamy” and leaned hard into the unexpected camaraderie that caught political analysts off guard earlier in the week.

From Real-World Headlines to Late-Night Parody

The sketch directly mirrored the genuine media frenzy surrounding the real-life encounter on September 21, 2026. During their actual press conference following the closed-door meeting, Trump offered a surprisingly mild assessment of the new mayor, stating that while he has seen various administrations come and go, he hoped Mamdani would turn out to be a great one. SNL dialled that dynamic up to eleven, with Trump lamenting in the sketch that he “missed my day one” and dramatically quoting Grey’s Anatomy by pleading, “pick me, choose me, love me.”

But the revolving door at Gracie Mansion did not stop there. Natalie Harp, Trump’s political aide, crashed the sketch portrayed by Ashley Padilla. Dripping wet and with mascara running down her face, Harp claimed she “ran here from DC weapon style,” operating under the assumption that the president might need immediate backup during the nor’easter.

The Queens Housing Project Negotiation

As the sketch reached its climax, Mamdani attempted to usher his high-profile guest out the door, telling him he had to get back to work. Trump flatly refused, insisting he simply loved hanging out with the city’s leader. That stubborn attachment opened the door for a classic late-night negotiation.

“Only if you give us $21 billion for a housing project in Queens,” Hizzoner demanded in the sketch. When Trump immediately balked at the astronomical figure, Mamdani offered a modern compromise: “What if I follow you back on Instagram?” Without missing a beat, Johnson’s Trump declared, “It’s a done deal.”

Live from New York…I got roasted by Ramy Youssef

Key Elements of the SNL Season 52 Premiere Cold Open Character Actor Key Sketch Action Mayor Zohran Mamdani Ramy Youssef Films a dance-heavy TikTok advisory during a nor’easter President Donald Trump James Austin Johnson Drops by Gracie Mansion and negotiates an Instagram follow Natalie Harp Ashley Padilla Wades through the storm to track down Trump from DC

As Season 52 kicks off under the guidance of host Jalen Brunson, this cold open proves that the intersection of local New York governance and national political theater remains prime real estate for late-night comedy. Whether these political odd couples will actually seal any $21 billion deals on social media remains to be seen, but the culture desk will be watching every post.