Spain Housing Crisis: 87-Year-Old’s Eviction Sparks Nationwide Protests

On Wednesday, an 87-year-old woman with a disability named Maricarmen Abascal was removed on a stretcher from her Madrid apartment of seven decades after facing a 230% rent hike by an investment fund, sparking massive nationwide protests over Spain’s soaring housing costs and affordability crisis.

Here is why that matters on a global scale. Urban housing markets across the Western world are increasingly financialized, turning basic shelter into a battleground between corporate real estate portfolios and aging tenants living on fixed incomes.

The Eviction That Galvanized a Nation

The eviction of Maricarmen Abascal in Madrid’s Retiro district became an immediate flashpoint. Urbagestión, an investment firm that purchased the property in 2018, originally attempted to raise her rent from €500 to €2,650, later offering a reduced rate of €1,650 that remained impossible for her to cover on a €1,350 pension. Flanked by police officers and protesters clashing outside her home, her removal on a stretcher exposed the raw mechanics of a housing market that critics describe as unmoored from reality.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Public anger translated rapidly into direct action. On Wednesday, an estimated 10,000 people took to the streets of Madrid waving signs reading “Shame” and “Out with the vulture funds.” By Saturday, government figures estimated that crowd had swelled to 25,000 demonstrators rattling keys in central plazas, with some protesters pitching tents in Madrid’s central Sol plaza to demand caps on housing costs and stronger protections against forced removals.

A Broken Market and Political Fractures

The numbers underlying the Spanish housing crunch reveal systemic pressure. Over the past decade, average rents across Spain have climbed by 80%, while overall home purchase costs have surged by 63%. Meanwhile, government figures indicate that social housing accounts for a mere 2.5% of the total housing stock, trailing far behind European peers like France at 14% and the Netherlands at 34%, alongside more than 3 million homes believed to be sitting empty nationwide.

Political recriminations followed swiftly as leaders traded blame. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the eviction a “social tragedy that we cannot accept” and promised a rapid legislative response. However, political division remains deep. Earlier this year, the conservative People’s party, the far-right Vox, and the hardline Catalan pro-independence party Junts voted to terminate a six-year eviction moratorium that had shielded vulnerable tenants. Regional governments led by the People’s party have used local powers to bypass parts of a 2023 national tenant protection law.

Calls for Structural Reform

Pressure is mounting from both international observers and domestic labor organizations. Koldo Casla, the UN’s special rapporteur on the right to housing, criticized the Spanish legal system for prioritizing corporate profitability over fundamental housing rights. Unai Sordo, head of the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) union, demanded that investment funds be pushed out of the residential market entirely through targeted taxation. Meanwhile, the leftwing coalition Sumar, the junior partner in Spain’s government, announced plans to push for the expropriation of Maricarmen’s former home alongside comprehensive rent freezes.

Photo: europesays.com

España: Maricarmen Abascal, la mujer de 87 años que fue desalojada de su apartamento en Madrid

Spain Housing Crisis Metrics and Market Indicators Metric / Indicator Data Point / Figure Source / Context Rent Increase (Decade) +80% El País editorial / National market data Home Cost Increase (Decade) +63% National market data Annual Evictions ~25,000 per year Cristina Monge / Research figures Social Housing Stock 2.5% Government figures (vs. 14% France, 34% Netherlands) Vacant Homes >3 million Campaigner and research estimates

Political scientist Cristina Monge noted that the current unrest echoes the sentiments of the 15-M Indignados anti-austerity movement of 15 years ago, creating a painful paradox for a governing coalition that includes former leaders of those exact protests. With roughly 25,000 evictions still occurring annually across the country, the fundamental security of a home remains the primary socioeconomic anxiety for millions of Spaniards.

As policymakers scramble to draft emergency interventions and citizens occupy public plazas, the core question facing Spain is whether legislative reform can successfully rein in corporate landlords before public frustration boils over permanently. How should governments balance private property rights against the human right to stable housing in an increasingly financialized global economy?