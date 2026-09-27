Trump and Xi Host Tech Chief Executives at White House State Dinner

At a Washington state dinner on Thursday, September 25, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping alongside an elite gathering of American technology chief executives whose cumulative net worth exceeds $2.4 trillion. While the high-profile guest list featured leaders like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, discussions on artificial intelligence remained largely high-level amid mounting industry warnings over frontier AI risks.

The Executive Suite at the White House State Dinner

When the White House welcomed foreign dignitaries and corporate titans for a state dinner honoring China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, the guest list read like a global wealth leaderboard. According to reports from Bloomberg and CNBC, the technology executives in attendance commanded a combined fortune exceeding $2.4 trillion. The gathering brought together figures such as Elon Musk—whose net worth stands at approximately $927.9 billion—alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($369.3 billion) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($266.4 billion).

Other notable technology leaders at the White House tables included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ($194.5 billion), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple executive chairman Tim Cook ($3.1 billion), and Google executives Sundar Pichai ($1.6 billion) and Sergey Brin ($258.5 billion). Artificial intelligence developers were also represented by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ($3.3 billion) and president Greg Brockman ($25.5 billion), alongside Lisa Su of AMD.

Beyond the core group of domestic technology giants, the White House extended invitations to non-traditional figures. Bernard Arnault and his son Alexandre represented LVMH, while billionaire financier Jeff Yass attended by virtue of his Susquehanna International Group holding a substantial stake in ByteDance. Finance and industry leaders such as Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, casino magnate Miriam Adelson, and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon rounded out the guest list.