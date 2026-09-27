Watch Circuit PPF Tour OTA-PORTO Pétanque Live Stream

Passion Pétanque Française broadcasted the Circuit PPF Tour OTA-PORTO match live on its official YouTube channel. The high-stakes fixture featured a showdown between the team of Petit-Jean Eric, Hatchadourian Michel, and Cognard Marc against opponents Ramos Jonathan, Dubois Gino, and Lemezec Cédric.

The Circuit PPF Tour OTA-PORTO Clash

As part of the ongoing Circuit PPF Tour, the OTA-PORTO match drew significant attention from competitive boules enthusiasts. Streaming live via the Passion Pétanque Française YouTube channel, the fixture showcased top-tier athletic talent competing under the institutional umbrella of the Fédération Française de Pétanque et de Jeu Provençal (FFPJP).

The match pitted the trio of Petit-Jean Eric, Hatchadourian Michel, and Cognard Marc directly against the formidable lineup of Ramos Jonathan, Dubois Gino, and Lemezec Cédric. Fans tuning into the digital broadcast witnessed precise pointing and shooting tactics characteristic of elite-level Circuit PPF Tour stops.

Event Partnerships and Broadcast Infrastructure

The live broadcast and tournament stop received backing from key commercial and institutional partners. Sponsors and supporting organizations associated with the event include Obut, Eldera, Le Roi Solaire, and the sport’s governing body, the FFPJP.

By using digital video streaming platforms like YouTube, Passion Pétanque Française continues to expand the accessibility of competitive pétanque to global audiences, moving beyond traditional local viewership to reach digital-first supporters of the sport.

Match Details: Circuit PPF Tour OTA-PORTO Platform: Passion Pétanque Française YouTube Channel Team A: Petit-Jean Eric, Hatchadourian Michel, Cognard Marc Team B: Ramos Jonathan, Dubois Gino, Lemezec Cédric Partners & Governing Bodies: Obut, Eldera, Le Roi Solaire, FFPJP