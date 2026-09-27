Thomas Tuchel laments decisive moment as England fall to Spain

World champions Spain extended their unbeaten run to 39 matches after defeating England 3-2 in an entertaining UEFA Nations League encounter at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2026. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive 74th-minute winner, overcoming a shaky start and a missed second-half penalty by Harry Kane.

Wembley Shocker: Early Defensive Errors Set the Stage

England manager Thomas Tuchel faced an immediate uphill battle when his side conceded inside the opening two minutes. Manchester City defender Marc Guehi, attempting to clear inside his own penalty area, inexplicably turned back toward goalkeeper James Trafford, failing to notice Lamine Yamal closing in from behind. The teenage winger pounced on the loose ball and curled a left-footed shot off the inside of the post to put Spain ahead.

Tuchel did not mince words when discussing the chaotic opening exchanges at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, highlighting how individual miscues cost the Three Lions against the world champions.

“Terrible start, the worst start possible. It makes it so difficult to be behind against this kind of team. The reaction was very good. After 10, 12 minutes, we were the better team, but we made two or three big mistakes. We conceded big chances but overall we were better, we dominated, we were in the opponent’s half, created, scored two goals.” Thomas Tuchel, England Manager, via ITV Sport

Tactical Adjustments and England’s Brief Lead

Despite the nightmare opening, England fought back. Tuchel defended his unusual tactical lineup against La Roja, which included starting Jarell Quansah at right-back instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The manager explained that the team needed Jarell Quansah’s speed and ability to think as a central defender while transitioning into a back three.

The tactical shift eventually yielded results in the first half. Anthony Gordon leveled the score in the 36th minute by finishing a slick team move set up by Jude Bellingham. Just four minutes later, England surged ahead when Harry Kane rose to head home a cross from Nico O’Reilly, with the ball deflecting off Marc Cucurella past Unai Simon.

The Missed Penalty and Spain’s Swift Retaliation

The match turned decisively in the second half. Ten minutes after the restart, England earned a penalty following a VAR check on a foul by Rodri against Bellingham inside the box. Kane stepped up with a chance to give his side a two-goal cushion, but he slipped slightly during his run-up, crashing his shot against the crossbar.

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Spain seized on the lifeline in the 60th minute. Nico O’Reilly lost possession near his own goal to Dani Olmo, allowing substitute Alex Baena to curl a low shot into the far corner to tie the match at 2-2.

“We couldn’t unfortunately convert the penalty, that may have been the decisive moment because I think then Spain would have maybe for the first time believed that their long run of unbeaten games ends here. The third goal, I think, was the only goal that they really scored. The other ones there were too many individual big mistakes.” Thomas Tuchel, England Manager, via ITV Sport

Oyarzabal Strikes Again to Seal the Comeback

Spain completed their rally in the 74th minute through Mikel Oyarzabal. The forward, who also scored the winning goal when Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 final, ran onto a pass from Baena and coolly chipped James Trafford from close range.

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