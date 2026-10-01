Actor K. Kasperavičius married in Vilnius

Actor K. Kasperavičius and his partner have officially married in a ceremony at St. Cross Church in the heart of Vilnius, surrounded by notable cultural figures and close peers. The couple previously announced their engagement in February following a proposal near Italy’s Lake Garda during a trip to observe the winter Olympic games.

The Bottom Line The Ceremony: The wedding took place in Vilnius at the historic St. Cross Church.

The wedding took place in Vilnius at the historic St. Cross Church. The Guest List: Attendees included prominent figures such as Mantas Stonkus, Gelminė Glemžaitė-Stonkė, Andrius Bialobžeskis with his wife, and Eglė Kernagytė.

Attendees included prominent figures such as Mantas Stonkus, Gelminė Glemžaitė-Stonkė, Andrius Bialobžeskis with his wife, and Eglė Kernagytė. The Engagement Background: The couple’s engagement occurred in February in Italy by Lake Garda during a winter Olympic viewing trip, where the groom shared romantic frames online captioned, “Unforgettable trip. Six rings.”

A Historic Vilnius Church Venue for the Ceremony

The wedding ceremony unfolded at St. Cross Church, situated in the historic center of Vilnius. The venue hosted the couple alongside a gathering of well-known figures from the local arts and entertainment community who arrived to witness and celebrate the union.

Among the prominent guests in attendance were actors and media personalities Mantas Stonkus and Gelminė Glemžaitė-Stonkė. Also present to offer their congratulations were Andrius Bialobžeskis accompanied by his wife, and Eglė Kernagytė, alongside other friends and creative peers.

From Lake Garda Engagement to the Vilnius Altar

Today’s ceremony follows an engagement that took place earlier this year in February. K. Kasperavičius proposed to his partner in Italy near Lake Garda.

The trip to Italy coincided with their visit to watch the winter Olympic games. Following the proposal, the actor shared romantic photographs on social networks accompanied by the caption, “Unforgettable trip. Six rings,” officially marking the start of their journey toward marriage.