2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announced: India, Pakistan, and Australia in Group A

2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Group Stage Unveiled: India Draws Australia and Pakistan

The International Cricket Council has officially announced the schedule for the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. As chandrikadaily.com reported, the tournament features 14 teams, with India placed in Group A alongside fierce rivals Pakistan and reigning powerhouses Australia, setting up an intense group-stage battle starting October 7, 2027.

Tournament Format and Group Distribution

As detailed by manoramanews.com, the 14-participating-team tournament splits the field into two distinct groups. Group A houses India, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and a qualifier, while Group B features Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and a second qualifier. The qualification structure dictates that the top three teams from each group, along with the next best overall performing side, advance safely into the Super 7 phase running from October 25 to November 3.

Photo: Mathrubhumi

Mathrubhumi notes that the tournament countdown officially begins with ticket ballot processes opening alongside the schedule release in Cape Town. Ten direct qualifiers have secured their spots based on ICC ODI rankings, led by India at number one, followed by New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe claimed direct entry, leaving the remaining spots to be finalized through upcoming qualifying tournaments.

High-Stakes Fixtures and Venue Roadmaps

The tactical calendar for the Indian side opens with a marquee matchup against Australia on October 7 at Cape Town, testing top-order resilience against elite pace batteries. Just three days later on October 10, the fixture list delivers the high-intensity clash against Pakistan at Johannesburg. Group commitments continue with fixtures against Afghanistan on October 14, the Qualifier A winner on October 17, and tournament co-hosts Zimbabwe on October 24.

Photo: manoramanews.com

The broader tournament infrastructure spans 12 distinct venues hosting 57 matches. Co-hosts South Africa open their tournament campaign on October 9 against New Zealand, while Zimbabwe faces Afghanistan on October 10. Following the conclusion of the Super 7 stage, the knockout bracket moves swiftly to the semi-finals on November 17 and 18, culminating in the grand final scheduled for November 21.

2027 ODI World Cup Group A – Key Fixtures & Venues Date Fixture Venue October 7, 2027 India vs. Australia Cape Town October 9, 2027 South Africa vs. New Zealand TBD (Host Venue) October 10, 2027 India vs. Pakistan Johannesburg October 14, 2027 India vs. Afghanistan TBD (Group A Venue) November 21, 2027 Tournament Final TBD (Host Venue)

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.