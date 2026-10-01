US Troops Withdraw From Iraq as Iran and Allies Celebrate Historic Victory

On October 1, 2026, the United States officially concluded its military presence in Iraq after more than two decades of involvement, withdrawing its final 2,500 troops and ending the 12-year Operation Inherent Resolve. While Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps celebrated the withdrawal as a historic victory, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi declared four national holidays to mark the restoration of full national sovereignty.

The departure of American forces brings to a close a military footprint that began with the 2003 invasion, followed by a 2011 withdrawal and a 2014 return to combat the Islamic State, or ISIS. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the final withdrawal, describing the exit as a win for both nations over ISIS. At the same time, Trump noted during a White House event that the U.S. could send troops back if necessary, stating, “We will be there to help if needed.”

Baghdad Assumes Full Security Responsibility

With the departure of U.S. personnel and the remaining 100 UK troops from Irbil, Iraqi Security Forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters have taken over sole responsibility for national defense. The UK Ministry of Defence credited these local forces with ensuring the sustained territorial defeat of Daesh. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi proclaimed that October 1 marks a new chapter free from foreign military presence. To celebrate the transition, the Iraqi government designated four days of official holidays as “Days of Sovereignty.”

Photo: ANTARA News Sulteng

Despite the end of the U.S.-led coalition, foreign troops have not vanished entirely from Iraqi territory. Meanwhile, analysts point out that domestic vulnerabilities remain. Tribal leaders like Fallujah figure Abdulrahman al-Zobaie expressed anxiety that the withdrawal happened prematurely, leaving the country exposed before security institutions are fully ready.

Tehran Extends Influence While Regional Tensions Persist

Neighboring Iran viewed the American departure through a sharply different lens. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a statement welcoming the exit as a historic triumph and called for all foreign forces to clear the Middle East entirely. Pro-Iran factions, including the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, characterized the American exit as a definitive defeat for foreign intervention.

This power shift creates complex diplomatic hurdles for Prime Minister al-Zaidi’s administration. Baghdad wants to maintain its alliance with Washington while navigating intense pressure from regional militia groups aligned with Tehran. Concurrently, United Nations reports indicate that ISIS retains only a few hundred fighters capable solely of low-level insurgent tactics, shifting the primary security dynamic toward internal political stability and managing proxy dynamics.

Key Milestones of the 2026 Withdrawal from Iraq

Metric / Detail Recorded Status Date of Final U.S. Withdrawal September 30 – October 1, 2026 Ended Coalition Mission Operation Inherent Resolve (Started 2014) Total U.S. Troops Withdrawn 2,500 personnel UK Personnel Withdrawn from Irbil 100 remaining personnel Iraqi Commemoration Four national “Days of Sovereignty” holidays

As foreign boots leave Iraqi soil, the central question for the region is whether local security forces can insulate the state from external proxy conflicts. “Security that is lasting will be created in Iraq once the US leaves the country and the region,” Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, said.