British counter-terrorism police arrested multiple men on suspicion of explosive offenses near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Sunday, prompting property evacuations, road closures, and a military bomb disposal deployment just two miles from the U.S. airbase.

The security operation unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning when counter-terrorism police took charge of an investigation following the declaration of a major incident in Whelford, a village situated directly outside the southern security fencing of the airfield. Gloucestershire Police confirmed that several men were detained on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act.

Village Evacuations and Army Bomb Disposal Operations in Whelford

Residents living in properties backing onto the base were evacuated from their homes as emergency services locked down the surrounding area. Police established a cordon around Whelford and directed displaced residents to a leisure center in nearby Cirencester, while armed officers blocked access to the airfield’s main gate.

Local eyewitnesses reported unusual activity preceding the lockdown. Julian Tudsbury, a local resident, said that three suspicious vans arrived in the village overnight and were promptly reported to authorities. According to aerial footage broadcast by Sky News, a specialist army explosive ordnance disposal robot was deployed to examine three parked white trucks, with the rear doors of two vans left open and large black items scattered nearby.

Major Incident Declared and Arrests Made at UK Air Base Used by U.S.

The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles. Gloucestershire Police, via Fox News

Investigators seized materials during the operation to determine how dangerous they are and whether they were technically capable of being used in an attack. Security sources indicated that the sweep was not intelligence-led, meaning authorities had no prior knowledge of any potential plot in advance.

Geopolitical Tensions Surrounding RAF Fairford Operations

The arrests occurred directly adjacent to RAF Fairford, which hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force’s 501st Combat Support Wing and serves as a launch point for bomber task force rotations. Following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran on February 28, the British government authorized the U.S. military to use the base for targeted strikes against Iranian missile installations.

Photo: CBS News

Israeli Police Arrest Suspects Over West Bank Settler Attack in Qusra

In July, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps explicitly declared RAF Fairford a legitimate target after U.S. bombers used the airstrip for missions targeting Iranian military infrastructure supporting operations in the Strait of Hormuz. While investigators have not officially confirmed a direct link between the detained suspects and the airbase, investigators are considering whether any plot was sponsored by Iran or another state.

Government Response and Ongoing Security Posture

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who was attending the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, received continuous updates regarding the Gloucestershire security incident. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting released a statement thanking emergency services for their rapid response, noting that the situation demonstrated why military and civilian response units maintain constant readiness.

Photo: irishtimes.com

Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Hialeah Man for Threat of Terrorism at Miami Dade College

We are grateful to the emergency services, who have acted quickly to detain several suspects and put measures in place to keep the community safe. It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing. Government spokesperson, via The Irish Times

U.S. Air Force and European Command spokespersons declined to discuss specific force protection alterations, emphasizing that installation commands consistently evaluate risk factors to safeguard service members and military families. Local Member of Parliament for South Cotswolds, Roz Savage, described the situation as worrying while confirming that police consider the immediate threat contained.

Authorities have not yet released the identities or nationalities of the detained individuals, nor have they announced formal charges as forensic teams continue analyzing the recovered materials.