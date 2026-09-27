Wyoming Cowboys Defeat Hawai’i 27-10 in Mountain West Opener

The Wyoming Cowboys opened their Mountain West Conference schedule with a 27-10 victory over Hawai’i, successfully retaining the Paniolo Trophy in Laramie. Following an early-season loss to Central Michigan, the Cowboys’ offense delivered a performance to reshape the narrative surrounding their opening campaign. Wyoming controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, executing an 11-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in a field goal and setting the tone for a disciplined afternoon on the gridiron.

Commanding the new Christian Taylor-led offense, quarterback Tyler Hughes delivered one of the most efficient outings in the Brown and Gold. Hughes completed 17 of 23 passes for 204 yards, anchoring an attack that kept the offense on the field for nearly the entire contest. The Cowboys accumulated 387 total yards, converted six of 12 third-down attempts, and averaged 6.3 yards per play while holding possession for just over 32 minutes.

A Ground Game Driven by Harris and Holman

The Cowboys complemented their efficient aerial attack with a rushing game anchored by Samuel "Tote" Harris and Markell Holman. Harris amassed 94 rushing yards and scored a late touchdown to stretch the advantage to a three-score margin, while also contributing 36 receiving yards. Holman added 87 rushing yards, punching in a touchdown in each half to wear down the Rainbow Warriors’ defensive front.

The rushing unit proved instrumental in limiting defensive exposure, resulting in just two punts across eight total drives. Three of those possessions culminated in rushing touchdowns, reflecting a shift in execution compared to the team’s first three outings of the season.

Locker Room Reset and Defensive Resilience

Coach Jay Sawvel and his players pointed to a pre-game locker-room policy adjustment as a catalyst for the team’s sharp start. By eliminating individual phones and personal music in favor of a communal team speaker playing music for everyone, the squad fostered a unified mindset prior to kickoff.

Maybe that helped us start fast; I don’t know. There was a completely different feel."

Defensively, the Pokes limited Hawai’i to just 10 points and stopped the visitors on two of four red-zone trips. The defensive highlight arrived at the start of the second half when Wyoming stuffed a Rainbow Warriors drive on fourth down at their own 1-yard line. That stand capped a 9-minute, 14-second march by Hawai’i that yielded zero points, keeping Wyoming ahead 13-3.

"We firmed up and got a stop," Sawvel said. "The fourth down stop was huge. That’s a turning point in the game.”

Secondary Depth Boosted by Roster Addition

The defensive secondary faced early adversity after losing cornerbacks Tyson Dean and Kendall Griffin to hand injuries. However, a recent preliminary injunction granted by a judge in Indiana enabled fifth-year player Dainsus Miller to suit up for Wyoming. Miller contributed four tackles, including crucial stops that prevented first downs against a pass-heavy Hawai’i scheme.

Hawai‘i Football Falls to Wyoming 27-10, Drops to 0-2 in Mountain West Play

He clicks well with the team, and he steps up when it’s time to step up."

Looking Ahead to North Dakota State

With their first Mountain West victory secured, the Cowboys now turn their attention to a road trip. Wyoming will travel to face North Dakota State on Oct. 3 for their first meeting as conference opponents. The matchup is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. MT kickoff and will be broadcast live on the CW.