Roger Federer Opens Up About Missing the Tennis Tour

Roger Federer confessed in September 2026 that he still misses the daily routine of the tour, admitting he loves sitting in the stands to watch tennis despite feeling the need to keep a low profile. Speaking from London during the ninth edition of the Laver Cup, Federer reflected on his post-retirement life.

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The Royal Box Perspective from London

Flash back to July 2026: Roger Federer sat nearly alone in the Royal Box of Centre Court as a late-starting fourth-round clash unfolded between Alexander Zverev and Jiri Lehecka. It was a striking image for a sport historically defined by his omnipresence. Yet, speaking to L’Equipe from the Laver Cup in London, Federer revealed that his presence simply stems from an unadulterated love for the sport.

“I love watching tennis, it might sound silly or weird, but I just like sitting in the stands,” Federer explained. “Well, I can’t show myself everywhere, otherwise people are going to think I’m crazy, so I try to keep a certain distance. But watching the best players in the world set an entire stadium on fire, I love that.”

Missing the Grind of the Tour

While many players express relief upon escaping the relentless travel schedule of professional tennis, Federer admitted that the nomadic lifestyle remains one of the hardest aspects to leave behind. The day-to-day grind that drains some competitors was a process he genuinely embraced throughout his career.

“People often ask me how you can stay motivated for so many years in a career, but when you have the opportunity to play regularly in front of 10,000, 15,000, or 20,000 people, it’s an extraordinary feeling,” Federer said. “It’s a huge part of my life that I miss and that I no longer have the opportunity to experience. I really loved the daily routine of the tour, I loved the travel. A lot of people complain about staying in hotel rooms, eating room service, and waiting all day on the courts. The reality is that I really enjoyed all of that, the whole process.”

The Cement of a Global Journey

Reflecting on his career, Federer expressed deep gratitude for the path tennis provided. Beyond the trophies and tactical battles, the sport served as a vehicle for global connection.

“And honestly, how could I complain? I traveled the entire world, met fantastic people, discovered different cultures, I was able to see so much and make so many friends,” Federer added. “Tennis was the cement of all that.”

Roger Federer Career Overview at Retirement Metric Statistic Grand Slam Titles ATP Singles Titles Career Match Wins Weeks at World No. 1

For now, Federer remains a spectator from the shadows, watching the next generation chase the very feelings he built an era upon.