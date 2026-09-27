PSNI instructs Orange Order not to march down Portadown’s Garvaghy Road

On September 27, 2026, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant stated that a court ruling permitting the Orange Order to march down Portadown’s Garvaghy Road must be respected.

Legal Breakthrough and the Garvaghy Road Standoff The operational reality of Northern Ireland’s complex parading traditions collided with the judiciary earlier this weekend. Late on Saturday, a Belfast appeals court overturned a temporary injunction that had previously barred the Protestant Orange Order from parading down the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown for the first time in 28 years. https://x.com/SeaninGraham22/status/2104173316965892209 Here is why that matters. The ruling granted the local Orange lodge master, Denis Watson, permission to complete a 35-strong parade from Drumcree Parish Church to their headquarters on Carleton Street. But there is a catch. Upon arriving early Sunday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) instructed the order not to proceed down the route due to the immediate presence of a large crowd of protesters blockading the asphalt. Thousands of residents and nationalist politicians gathered on the road to stop the procession. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called the situation “madness” and “primitive treatment of any community in the year 2026” while speaking to reporters outside. First Minister Michelle O’Neill echoed those concerns, stating that the morning’s events bring into question “how this whole peace process works” and asserting that the PSNI had “serious questions to answer.”

Political Divisions and Westminster’s Call for Calm While nationalist leaders urged the British government and police to intervene, unionist representatives fiercely defended the judiciary’s decision and condemned the protests. https://x.com/GovIE/status/2104120462028726551 Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Carla Lockhart issued a sharp condemnation of First Minister Michelle O’Neill, accusing her of taking part in an illegal demonstration that had not been notified to the PSNI under 30-year-old legislation. “We have a very serious situation where a First Minister who claims she’s first minister for everyone is acting unlawfully,” Lockhart told journalists outside Drumcree Church. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also weighed in, emphasizing that no one in Northern Ireland wants violence or disorder and that threats are unacceptable. Stepping into the fray from London, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham appealed for calm on all sides. He stressed that big gains have been made in Northern Ireland and that leaders must ensure things do not go backwards. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant took a firm stance on the rule of law, insisting that the judicial ruling allowing the march must be respected.

Historical Echoes of Drumcree The current confrontation on the Garvaghy Road carries heavy historical resonance. The stand-off at Drumcree over the Orange Order’s traditional route made headlines throughout the 1990s, sparking violent clashes for several summers before culminating in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Photo: aljazeera.com Jamie Bryson, a loyalist barrister and advocate speaking on behalf of the Portadown District, made it clear that the group intended to hold their ground regardless of the timeline. “And if that takes an hour, if that takes a day, and if that takes 10 days, that does not matter. They are not going anywhere,” Bryson stated. He maintained that the 35 men were acting peacefully and lawfully in a church hall, having secured a seismic win in the courts after 28 years of denial.