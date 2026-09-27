ICIJ Journalist Micah Reddy Released from Custody in Djibouti

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists Africa coordinator Micah Reddy has been released from four days of secretive custody in Djibouti, flying out of the country unharmed on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Reddy and his local assistant, Mohamed Willo Ismael, known as Kooki Mahmoud, vanished on Saturday, September 19, after dropping out of contact around 1 p.m. local time from the Escale International Hotel in Djibouti City. Djibouti serves as a critical strategic corridor hosting military installations for the United States, China, and France at the mouth of the Red Sea. The detention of an investigative journalist triggered diplomacy involving South African, British, and American officials before local authorities finally confirmed his whereabouts.

Four Days of Silence and Diplomatic Scramble Reddy arrived in Djibouti on September 17, but his abrupt radio silence two days later alarmed colleagues at the ICIJ. Within hours, the organization raised the alarm as messages to Reddy and Ismael went entirely unanswered. For nearly 48 hours, Djiboutian authorities offered zero public acknowledgment of the men’s location or condition, leaving families and newsrooms in suspense. Diplomatic channels finally cracked the silence on September 21, when unofficial verifications confirmed Reddy was in custody. The many calls for press freedom and for the men’s swift release are an example of the solidarity that matters when a journalist’s safety is put at risk, Ryle stated, acknowledging assistance from the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, U.K. consular services, and South African diplomat Zane Dangor.

Accreditation Pretexts and Regional Scrutiny Djiboutian Minister of the Interior Omar Abdi Said claimed in an official statement that Reddy entered the country with the intention of carrying out assignments without official authorization. Said alleged that Reddy deliberately bypassed the requirement to hold the accreditation essential for any media professional wishing to work in Djibouti and was ordered to leave the territory after being apprehended. Photo: dailymaverick.co.za Yet Reddy’s family and advocacy groups pushed back against the official rationale. The family clarified that at the time of his detention, Reddy was not reporting on the country or its government. Angela Quintal, Africa director for the Committee to Protect Journalists, challenged the state’s opaque protocols. Four days in secretive intelligence custody is unacceptable treatment of an investigative journalist, Quintal noted, emphasizing that Djibouti’s strategic location guarding the Bab al-Mandeb Strait should invite rigorous international scrutiny rather than shield censorship and intimidation.