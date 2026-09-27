Jack Sock Discusses His Experience on the PRO Tour for Former Athletes

Former tennis professional and current pickleball pro Jack Sock recently described his debut experience playing the PRO Tour stop at PGA National as an absolute “disaster” due to brutal 35-mph winds. Despite the punishing conditions and tough setup, Sock embraced the unique modified Stableford scoring format and expressed eagerness to compete in future events.

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Confronting the Elements at PGA National

Transitioning from elite court sports to championship golf layouts provides a severe wake-up call, a reality Jack Sock discovered firsthand during his inaugural season on the PRO Tour. Having already tested his game in Biloxi at Fallen Oak, Sock ventured to PGA National—a venue where PGA Tour professionals play annually in the Cognizant Classic. For players accustomed to moving up a tee box, the layout offered no quarter.

Arriving late to the venue, Sock walked straight into a meteorological gauntlet. Persistent gusts battered the course across consecutive rounds.

“Got in late, and then we had, first day, it was 35 mile an hour winds. And then 30 mile an hour winds, I think for the second day. It was a disaster,” Sock explained during an appearance on the Subpar podcast alongside hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz.

Surviving the Cut with Modified Stableford

Unlike traditional stroke play, where a single lost ball can completely derail a tournament scorecard, the PRO Tour utilizes a modified Stableford scoring system. Players earn positive or negative points on every hole based on their score, providing a vital safety net when conditions turn hostile.

When Knost joked about the relief of being able to pick up under the points format, Sock readily agreed. “Yeah, I mean that was honestly the nicest part,” Sock noted, describing the relief of dropping after a ball found the water hazard. “Like, you just throw one in the water and like, all right, maybe hit another and then get out of there.”

Despite the weather-induced struggles, Sock maintained a healthy perspective on how elite golfers managed the brutal track. “The guys that shot well, they just managed the course, insane,” he said. “But conditions were tough. But it’s always, it’s just fun to be there.”

Expanding the PRO Tour Blueprint

The PRO Tour occupies a specific niche in sports, designed explicitly for former pro athletes who maintain a verified single-digit golf handicap and a minimum of two years of professional playing experience in their sport. With a $500,000 purse attached to each stop across its six regular-season events and two playoff tournaments, the stakes remain high.

PRO Tour Structure & Criteria Overview Tournament Metric Requirement / Structure Playing Criteria Minimum 2 years pro experience in their sport, verified single-digit handicap Event Purse $500,000 per tournament Scoring Format Modified Stableford (positive/negative points per hole) Schedule 6 regular-season events followed by 2 playoff events

With the inaugural season complete, the circuit continues to refine its rotation system, which rewards top tournament finishers with priority placement while cycling new additions into the field. For athletes like Sock, the tour provides an ideal competitive outlet to test their skills outside of traditional celebrity pro-ams.

Looking Ahead to Season Two

As the tour prepares for its second season, Sock confirmed his intention to remain involved. The multi-sport athlete views the circuit as an avenue to continually refine his game and deepen his footprint in the broader golf ecosystem, following a transition that has already seen him make waves in professional pickleball.

How the biggest win of Jack Sock's career cost him the chance to play Augusta National

“If a PRO Tour pops up and I’m able to play it, 100 percent, yeah,” Sock stated regarding his future participation. “I just wanna work on my game and kind of get more involved in the golf space in general as well, going forward in the future.”

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