Diogo Dalot posts training drive video with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot posted a video documenting driving moments with Cristiano Ronaldo while carpooling to training at the Portugal national team camp ahead of their match against Norway.

Fantasy & Market Impact Nations League Rotation: Following a narrow 1-0 win over Wales secured by Joao Felix, squad management remains key as Portugal prepares for the second round of Group Four.

Inside the Portugal Camp Journey to Training

As Portugal prepares for its upcoming Group Four fixture in League A of the UEFA Nations League against Norway, light-hearted moments have emerged from the national team base. Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot shared a spontaneous video capturing a relaxed side of camp life alongside team captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair appeared inside a small car on their way to training sessions, with Ronaldo positioned behind the wheel. Dalot provided a live, playful commentary documenting the journey, highlighting skills from the Al-Nassr star that went beyond the pitch.

Media Reception and Public Reaction

The light-hearted clip quickly drew attention across football media and social platforms. The newspaper Marca reported that Diogo Dalot shared special moments with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Portugal training camp, noting the defender’s praise for Ronaldo’s unexpected proficiency behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, the TNT network account poked fun at the dynamic on social media, writing: “No matter how great your wealth, it will never happen that Cristiano Ronaldo is your personal driver, like Diogo Dalot.”

Squad Context and Nations League Form

Fixture / Event Details Key Contributor UEFA Nations League (Round 1) Portugal 1-0 Wales Joao Felix (Goal Scorer) Upcoming Fixture (Round 2) Portugal vs. Norway Matchday approaching on Sunday Recent Tournament Context 2026 World Cup Exit Sparked debate over squad levels

The lighter moments arrive during a transitional phase for the national team. Portugal’s exit from the 2026 World Cup previously sparked a long debate over Ronaldo’s playing level and future international involvement.

Despite those discussions, new head coach Jorge Jesus handed the veteran legend a place in his first squad selection. In their opening League A fixture, Portugal edged past Wales 1-0 thanks to a decisive goal from Joao Felix, with Ronaldo featuring before coming off during the second half.

Looking Ahead to the Norway Clash

With preparations now fully shifted toward Sunday’s encounter against Norway, squad morale appears high in camp. Dalot and Ronaldo continue to balance competitive pressure with team unity as Portugal aims to cement its standing at the top of Group Four.