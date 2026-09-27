Top 3 News: Prabowo’s Land-Burning Rules, Trump and Iran, Mount Rinjani Fire

Forestry Group Backs Prabowo’s Land-Burning Rules Revision as Mount Rinjani Fires Rage

Indonesia’s forest industry group has backed President Prabowo Subianto’s call to revise regulations that allow limited land burning, as authorities seek to strengthen efforts to prevent forest and land fires.

APHI Endorsement and the Push for Strict Oversight The Indonesian Forest Entrepreneurs Association, known as APHI, formally backed President Prabowo Subianto’s call to overhaul current provisions allowing limited land clearing via fire. The association acknowledged that these fires frequently breach containment lines, endangering nearby communities, businesses, and forests. APHI emphasized that regulatory changes must be met with strict oversight and law enforcement. Crucially, the group advocates for alternatives to slash-and-burn clearing, ensuring that land can be managed without threatening neighboring concessions.

Mount Rinjani Blazes Burn Through 723.7 Hectares While Jakarta debates regulatory reform, emergency responders on the ground face immediate environmental crisis. Forest fires centered at Setampol Hill along the Mount Rinjani hiking trail in North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, have affected 723.7 hectares of terrain. As of Saturday, September 26, 2026, the fires have been burning for nearly a week following their initial report on September 22. Firefighting teams continue containment efforts, though operations remain heavily constrained by strong winds and the steep, difficult terrain of the slopes.

Geopolitical Tensions Intersect Global Shipping Pressures Beyond Indonesia’s borders, international stability faced new hurdles as U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz and halt hostilities. The rejection came despite earlier reports that talks between Washington and Tehran through mediators had been constructive. Tehran’s rejected terms outlined a seven-day truce that would culminate in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on the seventh day. For now, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed to international shipping amidst persistent geopolitical friction.