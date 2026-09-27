Bank Indonesia urges MSMEs to strengthen corporate governance

Bank Indonesia is urging micro, small, and medium enterprises to strengthen corporate governance and standardize financial reporting to meet commercial banking standards. Speaking at the opening of the 2026 Java Sharia Economic Festival in Surabaya on Saturday, central bank Governor Destry Damayanti highlighted the Indonesian Intermediation Acceleration Program as a key vehicle to connect small businesses with formal lenders.

The Bottom Line National bank credit grew 13.6 percent, yet lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises continues to lag.

Bank Indonesia deployed the Indonesian Intermediation Acceleration Program to bridge small business owners with Islamic commercial lenders through structured business-matching sessions.

Primary hurdles preventing firms from passing formal credit risk assessments include poor financial record-keeping and a lack of operational track records.

Bridging the MSME Credit Gap

While broader economic indicators show strong activity, capital access for smaller commercial operators remains constrained. National bank credit registered a solid 13.6 percent growth rate. Despite this expansion, lending velocity directed toward micro, small, and medium enterprises lags behind.

To counter this bottleneck, the central bank initiated targeted matchmaking efforts. Bank Indonesia connected 50 micro, small, and medium enterprises with Islamic commercial banks during structured evaluation sessions in Surabaya. Several participating firms successfully secured formal financing partners as a direct result of these interventions.

Initiative / Program Partner Organizations Initial Scope PINISI Program Islamic Commercial Banks & Bank Indonesia 50 MSMEs connected in initial Surabaya sessions Kadin Pipeline Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry 100 MSMEs slated for subsequent vetting

Overcoming Reporting and Vetting Hurdles

Central bank officials identified specific operational vulnerabilities limiting credit approvals. Chief among these barriers are deficient financial record-keeping systems and absent operational track records.

Without clean balance sheets and income statements, small business owners struggle to pass formal credit risk assessments deployed by commercial lenders.

“The PINISI Program serves as a platform bringing together parties with a shared goal: driving economic growth through bank lending,” Governor Destry Damayanti stated during the festival opening.

Building on the initial cohorts, an additional 100 micro, small, and medium enterprises arranged through the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry are slated for upcoming matchmaking sessions. These enterprises must first clear necessary vetting procedures and bank evaluations before entering formal credit negotiations.

Coordinated Institutional Action

Expanding credit access across the small business sector cannot rely on monetary policy alone. Damayanti emphasized that long-term success requires synchronized cooperation among central bankers, commercial institutions, business owners, and regional industry chambers.

Photo: mataram.antaranews.com

By guiding small enterprises toward standardized financial reporting and formalized operational management, regulators aim to integrate informal operators into the regulated banking ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.