Siemens AG reorganizes digital industries into automation unit

Siemens AG is reorganizing its Digital Industries division by combining four distinct automation units—Factory Automation, Motion Control, Process Automation, and Customer Services—into a single Automation organization effective October 1, 2026. Rainer Brehm has been appointed president of the newly consolidated unit, reporting directly to Siemens board member and Digital Industries CEO Cedrik Neike.

Consolidating Core Industrial Portfolios

By merging Factory Automation, Motion Control, Process Automation, and Customer Services, the German engineering giant aims to execute its “One Tech Company” strategy. The realignment is engineered to build more flexible, productive, and resilient production systems for industrial clients.

Siemens operates across medical equipment, smart building and infrastructure solutions, digital industrial equipment, and mobility systems. Within its digital industrial equipment sector, automated production, assembly, logistics, and monitoring systems drive a significant portion of its global manufacturing footprint.

Leadership Transition and Strategic Vision

Rainer Brehm steps into the role of president after serving as the COO and CTO of Siemens Digital Industries’ automation operation, as well as previously heading the Factory Automation business. Brehm’s mandate centers on advancing software-defined automation and industrial artificial intelligence across global markets.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming industry. This makes a strong automation partner more important than ever,” stated Brehm regarding the structural shift. He emphasized the goal of shaping the next phase of industry and driving AI-enabled autonomous production.

“The future of industry lies at the intersection of automation, software and AI, enabling faster innovation, greater scalability and more tailored customer solutions,” Neike noted. “That is exactly why we are creating the Automation unit.”

Global Footprint and Market Alignment

The newly consolidated organization inherits a vast global operational structure. Siemens distributes its net sales across key geographic segments: Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, and the Middle East account for 32%; the United States represents 28%; Germany constitutes 14.8%; Asia and Australia make up 11.5%; China stands at 9.1%; and the broader American region accounts for 4.6%. The remaining 3.8% stems from financial activities, including leasing, project financing, and financial consulting services.

By streamlining four operational units into a singular command structure under Brehm, Siemens aims to accelerate the delivery of integrated hardware and software solutions. The transition on October 1 marks a structural milestone for the company’s digital industrial portfolio.