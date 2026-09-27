Vietnam Climbs in World Economic Forum’s Tourism Development Ranking

Vietnam scored 4.15 points out of 10 in the biennial Travel and Tourism Development Index released on Friday by the World Economic Forum, marking a 6.1 percentage point increase from 2024.

The World Economic Forum’s index evaluates the underlying policies and structural conditions that enable sustainable and resilient tourism, rather than raw visitor arrival numbers. Vietnam’s improvements across several key dimensions include safety, security, and air transport infrastructure.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Systemic Resilience: The index measures foundational pillars like safety, health conditions, and infrastructure rather than just temporary tourist volume.

Infrastructure Growth and Safety Metrics Drive Regional Improvement

Released on September 25, the World Economic Forum index places Vietnam behind regional peers Singapore (13th globally), Indonesia (23rd), Malaysia (26th), and Thailand (38th). However, in terms of percentage improvement, Vietnam’s score rose 6.1 percent from 2024, outpacing Singapore at 3.3 percent, Indonesia at 2.2 percent, and Malaysia and Thailand at 5.8 percent each.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the country performed particularly well in price competitiveness, safety and security, air transport, port infrastructure, and natural resources. Political stability and high levels of safety established Vietnam as a secure destination amid global volatility. Air transport infrastructure recorded major advancements. Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City previously opened its VND11-trillion (US$430 million) domestic Terminal 3, designed to serve up to 20 million passengers annually. Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province is slated for commercial operation later this year, featuring an initial capacity of 25 million passengers a year to serve as the nation's primary aviation hub.

Global and Regional Tourism Development Index Comparison Country / Region Global Rank Score Improvement (%) Key Strength Indicators Singapore 13th 3.3% Indonesia 23rd 2.2% Malaysia 26th 5.8% Thailand 38th 5.8% Vietnam 6.1% Price competitiveness, Safety and security, Air transport

Persistent Structural Challenges and Areas for Clinical Focus

Despite notable gains in safety and air transit, the evaluation highlights persistent vulnerabilities.

Japan reclaimed the top spot in this year’s tourism development ranking. The tourism administration noted that these findings provide a vital empirical foundation to address existing gaps, strengthen national competitiveness, and pursue sustainable, high-quality development moving forward.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

References

World Economic Forum. Travel and Tourism Development Index. Biennial Report.

Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. Official Sector Assessment and Statistical Releases.

Tuoi Tre News.

VnExpress. Regional Tourism and Infrastructure Development Reports.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.