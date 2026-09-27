Russian and German Foreign Ministers Hold First Talks Since 2022 Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Saturday encounter marked the first high-level talks between the two countries’ foreign ministers since before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

First High-Level Talks Since 2022 Invasion

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the meeting was requested by the German side. Discussions centered on bilateral relations and the ongoing war in Ukraine, though the encounter yielded little sign of a broader diplomatic thaw.

Leipzig Airport Sabotage Allegations

Relations between Moscow and Berlin have remained deeply strained since the 2022 invasion, with Germany emerging as a strong supporter of Ukraine. Tensions escalated further in August following an alleged drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany.

Berlin has accused Russia of attempting to blow up two cargo planes using an explosive-rigged drone during the incident. Moscow has rejected the allegations as a fabricated provocation and dismissed the claims as an attempt to fuel anti-Russian sentiment.

Berlin Issues Sharp Warning to Moscow

Confronting his Russian counterpart at the UN, Wadephul stated that the Leipzig airport incident crossed a line. According to statements shared by the German delegation, Wadephul told Lavrov that Germany had been attacked, had already reacted by closing a Russian consulate and a cultural center in Berlin earlier this month, and would react again if its sovereign rights were violated.

Photo: kyivindependent.com

Wadephul also urged Moscow to abandon what he termed a dangerous path of escalation toward Germany, Europe, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Unyielding Stance on Ukraine Support

During the UN Security Council meetings this week, Wadephul emphasized that German support for Ukraine remains firm. He called for an immediate and complete ceasefire, urging Moscow to end its war of aggression and engage seriously in negotiations toward a sustainable peace.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Following the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a phone call with Wadephul to discuss the outcome, expressing gratitude for conveying firm shared positions on insisting that Moscow halt its military campaign.

Clashing Over Black Sea Grain Exports

The discussions in New York also addressed maritime security and international food supplies. According to a German delegation source, Wadephul pressed Lavrov to do everything possible to reach an agreement on grain exports through the Black Sea, warning that time is critical due to severe food shortages in several countries, particularly in the Global South.

Lavrov responded that Russia had previously discussed proposals for ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea with India, Egypt, and Turkey, maintaining that separate discussions with Ukraine would also be necessary while accusing Kyiv of attacks on vessels. Kyiv has maintained that it is open to agreements while blaming Russia for maritime security risks and attacks on international civilian shipping in the region.

Protocol Friction and Unchanged Positions

The diplomatic engagement was marked by procedural friction even before the ministers sat down. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed the German delegation had sought restrictions on media access to Saturday’s meeting, including a ban on questions and audio recordings of the opening remarks.

Following the talks, Lavrov remarked that he had learned nothing new from Wadephul that Berlin had not already stated publicly. Similarly, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Wadephul had simply reaffirmed the German government’s publicly stated positions on the war and bilateral affairs.

Lavrov last met a German foreign minister in January 2022, when he held discussions with Wadephul’s predecessor, Annalena Baerbock, weeks before the outbreak of the war.