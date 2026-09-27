PPP Rep. Jang Dong-hyuk Calls for President Lee Jae-myung’s Impeachment Over DMZ Mine Blast Investigation Delay

On September 27, People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk ignited a fierce political storm during a National Assembly press conference, declaring that any intentional delay by the administration of President Lee Jae-myung in investigating a recent landmine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone would constitute an act of treason and grounds for impeachment.

High Stakes Along the Western Front and Chuseok Frustrations

The political clash stems from an explosion in the Western Front DMZ that left three South Korean soldiers injured. Jang argued the blast was likely caused by wooden box landmines recently planted by North Korean soldiers crossing the Military Demarcation Line. Jang slammed the Ministry of National Defense for allegedly stalling the investigation under the guise of protecting soldiers from trauma, questioning how military leadership could look the service members in the eye.

Jang characterized the public mood during the recent Chuseok holiday as one of hair-trigger tension. He pointed out that citizens across the country questioned when the next presidential election would arrive, while others voiced frustration over international trips undertaken by President Lee. According to Jang, agricultural communities are currently harboring deep anger, demanding an immediate halt to forced farmland sales and comprehensive measures to boost farm incomes and support young agriculturalists.

Clashing Over Economic Policy and Foreign Relations

Moving beyond defense matters, the People Power Party leader turned his criticism toward state economic policies, arguing that the administration’s primary objective appears singularly focused on curbing real estate prices in Gangnam. Jang argued that even if housing prices drop in that specific district, skyrocketing costs in other regions ultimately offer zero relief to everyday citizens.

The confrontation also spilled over into foreign policy and inter-Korean affairs. Addressing the sensitive issue of North Korean prisoner repatriation, Jang hit back against harsh rhetoric from the executive branch directed at conservative critics. He asserted that officials prioritizing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sensibilities over the lives of South Korean troops and citizens are the ones truly failing the nation.

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