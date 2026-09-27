Zelenskyy reacts to Trump Moscow trip proposal and Russian journalists

Reports surrounding a high-stakes diplomatic exchange during the United Nations General Assembly in New York have sparked friction between media accounts and official Ukrainian statements, centering on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. According to a report published by Bloomberg on Friday, Trump suggested during their meeting that Zelenskyy travel to Moscow to negotiate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin—a proposal that reportedly left the Ukrainian leader frustrated and swift in his refusal.

The diplomatic encounter highlights ongoing tensions over how potential peace negotiations might be structured as the war continues. While international media outlets detailed the reported proposal, representatives for the Ukrainian government strongly pushed back against the narrative.

Conflicting Accounts of the New York Meetings

Trump and Zelenskyy met face-to-face earlier this week in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Citing anonymous insiders, Bloomberg asserted that Zelenskyy reacted with annoyance to the suggestion that he visit the Russian capital for talks with Putin, immediately dismissing the idea.

However, that sequence of events was explicitly disputed by Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian presidential office in statements provided to Ukrainska Pravda, the claim that Trump made such a proposal is entirely inaccurate.

Zelenskyy’s Sharp Response to Moscow Travel Queries

The friction over travel to Russia also spilled over into public appearances during the summit. On Wednesday in New York, as Zelenskyy moved briskly between appointments, a Russian journalist repeatedly shouted questions asking when the Ukrainian president planned to travel to Moscow.

While initially ignoring the heckling while answering other reporters along his walking route, Zelenskyy eventually stopped and delivered a blunt verbal retort to the persistent inquiries. “Ohjuksella, v****u,” Zelenskyy stated in Finnish-language reporting corresponding to the exchange.

Zelenskyy has consistently rejected the notion of traveling to Moscow for any future discussions, maintaining that meaningful negotiations must take place on neutral ground. The Ukrainian leader has frequently argued that if a face-to-face meeting is necessary, Putin could just as easily travel to Kyiv.

As diplomatic maneuvers continue around the international summit circuit, attention remains focused on whether any formal framework for talks can bridge the gap between Kyiv and Moscow, and how international intermediaries will handle the deeply entrenched positions of both nations.

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