UK Police Probe Iran Links After Terror Plot Foiled Near US Air Base

British counter-terrorism police are investigating a potential Iranian link to a security alert near RAF Fairford in southwestern England, where five men have been arrested under explosives legislation following the deployment of bomb disposal teams on September 27, 2026.

The Security Operation at RAF Fairford

The unfolding security situation began in the early hours of Sunday, September 27, 2026, when police responded to reports of suspicious vehicles moving toward Royal Air Force Fairford. The base serves as the sole European airfield utilized by United States strategic bombers. Authorities deployed military bomb disposal units to inspect three large white vans parked on a local rural road. During the operation, at least 85 families residing in the nearby village of Whelford were temporarily evacuated from their homes while robotic units examined the vehicles.

Following the initial response, counter-terrorism officers arrested five men on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism and offenses under the Explosives Act. The suspects remain in custody while the investigation continues.

US warplanes on tarmac at RAF Fairford as UK police probe Iran link to bomb scare | AFP

International Reactions and Intelligence Tracking

United States President Donald Trump addressed the arrests during a visit to Chicago on Sunday, September 28, confirming that American intelligence agencies had been tracking the suspects. Trump stated that the individuals intended to cause severe damage to the British military installation housing United States forces and strategic bombers. “We have been monitoring them for a long time, and finally we managed to capture them,” Trump told reporters, adding that cooperation with British authorities was proceeding effectively.

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting declined to confirm any direct state-backed involvement when questioned by media outlets, stating that it would be irresponsible to speculate while the forensic examination at the scene remains active. According to reports from Sky News and Reuters citing informed sources, investigators are exploring multiple hypotheses—including a state-backed operation tied to Iran, potential Russian sabotage, or independent extremist plots—though an Iranian motive is currently treated as a primary line of inquiry.

Photo: antaranews.com

Strategic Significance of RAF Fairford

As the sole European staging ground for United States strategic bombers, the base has frequently found itself at the center of broader regional tensions. Earlier in the year, British authorities authorized the United States to utilize the facility for operations relating to Iran, subject to stipulations that flights remain defensive in nature.

Metric / Detail Reported Information Date of Incident Sunday, September 27, 2026 Location RAF Fairford, UK Suspects Detained Five men arrested under explosives and counter-terrorism legislation Primary Facility Role European operating base for US strategic bombers Key Lines of Inquiry Potential Iranian involvement, Russian sabotage, and extremist plots

As the counter-terrorism investigation progresses, federal and local agencies continue to examine forensic evidence recovered from the scene.