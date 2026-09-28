Dre Carter shares Greek yogurt brownie recipe to support gut health

Wellness creator Dre Carter has sparked an online debate over alternative baking by demonstrating a simplified brownie recipe that uses unsweetened cocoa powder, eggs, honey, and Greek yogurt.

The Four-Ingredient Pitch

Traditional afternoon treats like a Starbucks Double Chocolate Brownie can pack roughly 450 to 480 calories, while standard bakery portions easily hover between 200 and 300 calories due to heavy amounts of butter and refined sugar. Addressing his 396,000 followers in an Instagram video, Carter introduced a lighter alternative designed to reduce sudden blood-sugar spikes and ease digestion.

“How old were you when you found out that cracking an egg into cocoa powder and whisking it until smooth, then adding a little honey and Greek yogurt before mixing again, can create fudgy brownies?” Carter asked in the clip. He instructs home bakers to pour the batter into a greased pan and bake at 350°F for 20 minutes.

Gut Health and Nutritional Pushback

According to Carter, skipping butter and refined sugar yields a high-protein, low-carbohydrate dessert that supports beneficial gut bacteria. However, the claims drew immediate scrutiny from social media users questioning the nutritional profile of the ingredients.

Commenter Glorie questioned the sugar content, asking, “Yes, that looks amazing, but isn’t cocoa powder pure sugar?” Other followers quickly jumped in to clarify the distinction between baking essentials and sweetened beverages. “Pure cocoa powder should have zero sugar. It’s simply ground cacao beans,” one user responded, while another reminded viewers that drinking chocolate typically contains added sugars.

The Search for Exact Measurements

While Carter’s video omitted precise quantities—prompting users like Arlo to request a complete written recipe—similar formulations exist across food blogs. Arman Liew’s Greek yogurt brownie recipe on The Big Man’s World offers a comparable low-fat, sugar-free approach that has earned a five-star rating from hundreds of readers.

By the Numbers

Liew’s recipe yields 12 servings with a total preparation and bake time of roughly 35 minutes at 180°C (350°F). By substituting oil and butter with Greek yogurt and melting chocolate with sugar alternatives, the method keeps each square down to 91 calories, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fat, 3 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fibre.