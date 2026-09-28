Giants Trade for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Following Jaxson Dart Injury

The New York Giants have acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick, adding a fresh arm to a room suddenly in flux after a devastating injury to Jaxson Dart.

A High-Stakes Swap Driven by Necessity

The trade, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo, was officially confirmed by both organizations on Monday, pending a physical. For the Giants, the aggressive move comes days after rookie Jaxson Dart underwent surgery on his left knee. That procedure will sideline the promising signal-caller for at least the remainder of the regular season, leaving the Giants searching for stability behind center.

New York’s quarterback depth chart took an immediate hit, leaving head coach John Harbaugh to manage a tricky path. Jameis Winston stepped in to guide the Giants to a gritty 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. While Winston secured the win, the offense labored, failing to score a touchdown and totaling just 238 yards of offense. Jake Haener, scooped up off the practice squad just ahead of Sunday’s game, remains the only other quarterback currently active on the roster.

A Fresh Start for a Former First-Rounder

McCarthy arrives in East Rutherford under a cloud of early career adversity. Selected 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by Minnesota, his tenure with the Vikings deteriorated rapidly. He missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus, opening the door for Sam Darnold to steer the franchise to a 14-3 campaign. When Darnold departed in free agency, McCarthy entered 2025 as the undisputed starter, only to find himself repeatedly sidelined by a high ankle sprain, a concussion, and a hairline fracture in his throwing hand.

Limited to just 10 starts across the 2025 season, McCarthy struggled to find an offensive rhythm. His professional statistics currently stand at 1,632 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, four rushing scores, and 12 interceptions. Slipped behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz on the depth chart, his time in the Twin Cities ultimately concluded without cementing a franchise legacy.

Photo: theguardian.com

A Familial Reunion in New York

At just 23 years old, McCarthy retains ample runway to rewrite his narrative. His arrival in New York sparks a notable football reunion. During his collegiate days at Michigan, McCarthy captured a national championship under head coach Jim Harbaugh—the brother of his new professional mentor, Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

As the 2-1 Giants prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, the immediate plan under center remains a moving target, but the long-term calculus in New York has fundamentally shifted.