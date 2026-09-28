Rhyu Si-min Reported to Police Over Claims That President Lee Jae-myung Deceived Public

Author Rhyu Si-min faces a formal police complaint filed on the 28th by the civic group Action for Justice (Sasehang) over statements criticizing South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s prosecution reform plans. The controversy has triggered swift backlash from the ruling Democratic Party and online supporters.

Sasehang Files Defamation Complaint Over Prosecutor Reforms Debate

The legal friction centers on remarks Rhyu made during a September 22 appearance on the Media Today YouTube channel. Rhyu claimed that the prosecution reform vision pursued by President Lee Jae-myung diverged from what he and other progressive figures had understood, asserting that Lee’s explanation during a press conference on the 18th regarding the separation of investigative and indicting prosecutors was something he had not heard in the past. Rhyu stated that the President had “deceived the public.”

Kim Han-me, the standing representative for Action for Justice, brought a formal complaint to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on the 28th. The group accused Rhyu of defamation by disseminating false information under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. Sasehang argued that Rhyu’s claims were objectively false, pointing to statements and broadcasts from the previous year, including televised cabinet meetings and press conferences, that outlined Lee’s governance trajectory.

"대통령이 국민 속였다"…유시민, 허위사실 명예훼손 혐의로 고발돼 [이슈ZIP] / 연합뉴스TV(YonhapnewsTV)

Cheongwadae and Democratic Party Direct Unprecedented Retraction Demands

The Blue House (Cheongwadae) took the rare step of issuing a direct public notice on the 24th, expressing regret over Rhyu’s remarks. The administration stated that Rhyu’s comments distorted the President’s commitment to prosecution reform and noted that fact-checking was underway regarding ongoing unfounded claims. Political analysts highlighted this as an uncharacteristically direct response from the presidential office against a prominent progressive voice.

The ruling Democratic Party also distanced itself from Rhyu. On the 27th, high-ranking party figures, including Supreme Council member Jeon Yong-gi and lawmaker Park Ji-won, publicly criticized Rhyu’s statements, describing them as excessive (“gwayubulguk”). Because of Rhyu’s historical influence within the progressive political sphere, this friction has fractured typical intra-party alignment.

Online Backlash and Presidential Calls for Moderation

Online spaces and social media networks like X and Facebook saw an immediate escalation of hostilities. Pro-government users mobilized against Rhyu, distributing critical posts and utilizing derogatory nicknames such as “Pseudo-Citizen” or “Harmful Citizen.” Some online attacks went further, referencing historical disputes from the 1980s student movement era.

In response to the escalating online hostility, President Lee Jae-myung issued a direct message on X on the 27th, urging supporters to exercise restraint. The President advised his base to meet falsehoods and verbal attacks with rational, dignified criticism rather than matching aggressive rhetoric, emphasizing that the movement should maintain its poise.

Sources for reporting on Rhyu Si-min and prosecution reform