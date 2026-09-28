Air India to Resume Direct Flights Between Delhi and Tel Aviv

Air India will resume direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv starting December 1, operating five flights per week. The return of the Indian flag carrier restores the only direct aerial link between the two nations, ending a period of intermittent suspensions caused by regional instability and security threats in the Middle East.

For those of us who track the movement of capital and diplomacy, a flight path is rarely just about tourism. It is a barometer of confidence. When a national carrier pulls out, it signals a risk threshold has been crossed. When it returns, it suggests a calculated bet that the environment has stabilized—or that the strategic necessity of the connection outweighs the risk.

But there is a catch: this isn't a simple "welcome back." Air India's relationship with the Tel Aviv route over the last two years has been a chaotic cycle of retreats and returns. It has become a mirror of the volatility in the Levant.

The Volatility Cycle: A Timeline of Suspensions

The route has been plagued by a “stop-start” rhythm since late 2023. Following the October 7 massacre and the subsequent Gaza war, the connection became a casualty of shifting security assessments. The airline attempted a comeback in March 2024, only to shutter operations in April, reopen in May, and close again by August.

The most recent disruption occurred in 2025. After resuming flights in March, Air India was forced to ground its Israel-bound fleet again in May. The catalyst was a Houthi ballistic missile that impacted Ben-Gurion Airport, highlighting the expanding reach of Iranian-backed proxies and the vulnerability of civilian aviation hubs.

Period Status Primary Driver March 2024 – August 2024 Intermittent Regional Conflict/Gaza War March 2025 – May 2025 Resumed then Stopped Houthi Missile Strike on Ben-Gurion December 1, 2026 Planned Revival Restoration of Direct Diplomatic/Trade Link

Beyond the Cabin: The Geopolitical Stakes

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When direct flights vanish, the “friction” of doing business increases.

The Competitive Landscape at Ben-Gurion

Air India’s return places it back in a very exclusive club. For a long time, the list of foreign long-haul carriers operating out of Tel Aviv has been remarkably thin. Currently, the airport is served by US giants Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

However, the shadow of the “missile era” remains. But as we saw in May 2025, the security architecture of the Middle East can shift in a matter of minutes.

The Macro Outlook for Indo-Israeli Trade

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If the flights hold this time, it will be a sign that the “normalization” of travel is outpacing the resolution of the underlying conflict. It suggests a world where economic pragmatism creates “safe corridors” even while the surrounding region remains in a state of high tension.

The real question isn’t whether the flights will start in December, but whether they will stay. In a region where ballistic missiles have redefined the boundaries of civilian airspace, the flight board at Ben-Gurion Airport is the most honest indicator of geopolitical stability we have.

Do you think the resumption of these flights signals a genuine cooling of regional tensions, or is this simply a case of economic necessity overriding security risks? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.