CTX310 CRISPR therapy reduces LDL cholesterol at one year

A phase 1 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that a single intravenous infusion of the CRISPR-Cas9 therapy CTX310 reduced bad LDL cholesterol by 52.5% and triglycerides by 47.8% at one year in patients with refractory dyslipidemia.

How CRISPR-Cas9 Targets the ANGPTL3 Gene

The experimental therapy developed by CRISPR Therapeutics utilizes CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology to achieve a permanent genetic modification inside human liver cells. Delivered via lipid nanoparticles—tiny microscopic fat bubbles absorbed from the bloodstream—the treatment transports messenger RNA for the Cas9 enzyme alongside a specific guide RNA. This molecular machinery is directed straight to the ANGPTL3 gene, which is primarily active in the liver and functions as a molecular brake on enzymes that clear blood fats.

Once the Cas9 protein reaches its target sequence, it executes a DNA break. The cell’s endogenous repair mechanisms attempt to mend the fracture, resulting in an inactivated gene. By shutting down ANGPTL3 at the genomic source, hepatic cells permanently halt production of the targeted protein, allowing the body to eliminate low-density lipoproteins and triglycerides much faster than standard pharmacological agents permit. In the highest-dose cohort of the phase 1 trial, circulating ANGPTL3 protein levels plummeted by an average of 78.6%.

Photo: it.martincid.com

CTX310 provides permanent lipid reduction after one infusion

Permanent Genetic Editing: Unlike daily statins or biannual RNA therapies like Inclisiran, CTX310 alters the DNA sequence itself to suppress fat-regulating proteins after just one administration.

Unlike daily statins or biannual RNA therapies like Inclisiran, CTX310 alters the DNA sequence itself to suppress fat-regulating proteins after just one administration. Synchronous Lipid Reduction: The single infusion simultaneously drives down both LDL cholesterol and blood triglycerides by removing the natural metabolic brake created by the ANGPTL3 protein.

The single infusion simultaneously drives down both LDL cholesterol and blood triglycerides by removing the natural metabolic brake created by the ANGPTL3 protein. Persistent Year-Long Efficacy: Clinical follow-up data confirms that the biological modification and lipid-lowering effects remained stable twelve months post-infusion among trial participants.

Trial Demographics and Lipid Metrics at One Year

Led by investigators at the Cleveland Clinic, including principal investigator Luke Laffin, the phase 1 trial evaluated 15 adult participants suffering from severe forms of inherited or mixed dyslipidemia. These volunteers presented with homozygous and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or severe hypertriglyceridemia. Crucially, the trial cohort was already failing to reach target lipid thresholds despite aggressive background regimens; the majority were already taking statins or ezetimibe, and 40% were managed on PCSK9 inhibitors.

Patients received ascending doses ranging from 0.1 to 0.8 milligrams per kilogram of lean body mass. At the twelve-month mark, participants receiving the highest therapeutic dose experienced extraordinary reductions. Beyond the 52.5% drop in LDL cholesterol and 47.8% decrease in triglycerides, apolipoprotein B fell by an average of 37.2%. Individual patient responses were even more pronounced, with top-tier responders achieving an 84% reduction in LDL cholesterol and a 78% drop in triglycerides.

One-Time Gene Therapy Cuts Bad Cholesterol by Over 50% | CRISPR Treatment CTX310

Biomarker Target Average Reduction (Highest Dose Cohort) ANGPTL3 Protein 78.6% LDL Cholesterol 52.5% Triglycerides 47.8% Apolipoprotein B 37.2%

Permanent genetic alterations and long term safety considerations

Because CTX310 introduces a permanent alteration to the human genome, it cannot simply be discontinued if an adverse event or unwanted off-target genetic modification occurs. Safety remains the primary endpoint of ongoing early-phase investigation. While the trial reported no serious treatment-related adverse events across the one-year follow-up period aside from mild infusion reactions and a transient rise in liver enzymes in a single participant, broader long-term safety data across larger patient populations is mandatory.

Patients managing high cardiovascular risk, hypercholesterolemia, or mixed dyslipidemia should consult their cardiologist or lipid specialist before altering current standard-of-care regimens. CTX310 is currently an investigational therapeutic and is not available as an alternative to approved statin therapies or lifestyle interventions.

Public Health Stakes and Global Cardiovascular Burden

Elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol remains one of the primary modifiable risk factors for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease worldwide. According to World Health Organization figures, elevated LDL levels were linked to approximately 3.6 million global deaths in 2023, primarily driven by ischemic heart disease and ischemic stroke. National public health monitoring frameworks, such as the Progetto CUORE overseen by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in Italy, continue to track lipid profiles as core indicators of cardiovascular vulnerability.

The primary clinical challenge in long-term cardiovascular prevention is not necessarily initiating lipid-lowering pharmacotherapy, but maintaining strict patient adherence over decades of daily pill administration or periodic injections. A single-infusion therapeutic paradigm addresses this compliance barrier directly. However, researchers emphasize that the current data comes from a very small sample size, and the trial was explicitly structured to evaluate safety parameters rather than prove a direct reduction in myocardial infarctions or strokes.

Clinical trial data and cardiovascular health references