Astronomical Events in October 2026: Meteor Showers and Hunter’s Moon

Skywatchers will find 17 distinct astronomical events lighting up the night sky throughout October 2026, featuring planetary oppositions, close lunar approaches to bright stars, and two meteor shower peaks. Drawn from data compiled by Star Walk and Time and Date, the month ahead delivers rare viewing opportunities visible through binoculars, telescopes, and even the naked eye.

Saturn Opens the Month at Opposition on October 4

The month begins with Saturn sitting directly opposite the Sun from Earth on October 4. This alignment places the ringed planet at peak brightness and makes it visible across the entire night sky. Observers can easily spot and photograph the planet throughout the evening hours. According to SeaSky reporting cited by Kompas.com, this opposition marks the absolute best time of the year to view Saturn and its brightest moons using a medium-sized or larger telescope.

Photo: kompas.com

Several close lunar conjunctions accompany Saturn’s appearance during the first week of October. On October 4, the Moon passes 3 degrees and 40 minutes away from the yellow-orange star Pollux in the constellation Gemini. Just one day later on October 5, the Moon swings 1 degree and 5 minutes from a reddish Mars in Cancer, while also skimming within 36 minutes of arc of the Beehive Cluster. By October 6, the Moon pulls even closer to Jupiter in Leo, missing the gas giant by a mere 10 minutes of arc. The sequence rounds out on October 7 when the Moon passes 33 minutes from the blue-white star Regulus.

Dual Meteor Showers Highlight Draconid and Orionid Activity

Meteor hunters have two distinct peaks to track this month, starting with the Draconid shower on the night of October 8 and 9. Kompas.com notes that the Draconids originate from debris left behind by comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner. This shower typically produces about 10 meteors per hour. The optimal viewing window arrives right after sunset, aided heavily this year by a favorable new moon phase that keeps the night sky dark.

What’s in the Sky: October 2026 (Saturn, Meteors & Hunter’s Moon)

Later in the month, the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak on October 21. While usually steady, this stream occasionally surprises stargazers with sudden, sharp bursts of increased activity as Earth crosses dense pockets of ancient cometary debris.

Planetary Elongation and the October Hunter’s Moon

Mid-month viewing shifts toward the inner solar system as Mercury reaches its greatest eastern elongation on October 12. The planet hits a maximum separation of 25 degrees and 9 minutes from the Sun while shining at magnitude 0.0 in the constellation Libra. The Moon passes just 2 degrees and 1 minute away from Mercury on the exact same day, making the swift planet simple to track down with the naked eye.

The astronomical highlights culminate on October 26 with the arrival of the Hunter’s Moon. This event marks the first full moon to follow the Harvest Moon, settling directly into the constellation Aries during its peak illumination phase. Late-month observers can also catch close approaches involving Neptune on October 23, followed by Uranus and the Pleiades star cluster on October 28.