Kerosene Train Derails at Rákos Station Causing Major Rail Disruptions

A freight train transporting kerosene derailed at Rákos station in Budapest on Monday, September 28, 2026, causing three wagons to go off the tracks. The accident led to a total track closure and severe disruptions across multiple rail lines connecting the capital to Miskolc and Békéscsaba.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon in Budapest’s 10th district near Jászberényi Road. According to reporting from Hellomagyar and Index, two kerosene tank cars overturned completely, while a third tilted precariously. Origo added that this third car actually bored into the trackbed. One of the overturned cars began leaking fuel, though firefighters were able to quickly stop the spill.

The scale of the derailment involved a train consisting of 14 wagons. Origo reported that the fuel leak affected an area of approximately two square meters before disaster management teams contained it.

Photo: Index.hu

Rákos Station Track Closures and Rail Disruptions

Authorities halted all rail traffic at Rákos station at 16:30 to begin technical recovery efforts. This resulted in a total track closure on the affected section, triggering significant delays and route changes for passengers traveling on the Budapest–Hatvan–Miskolc and Budapest–Szolnok–Békéscsaba lines.

The operational impact was widespread, with several InterCity and regional trains forced into modified schedules. According to HVG and Index, the changes included:

Budapest–Miskolc: InterCity trains from Miskolc only ran as far as Hatvan and returned from there.

InterCity trains from Miskolc only ran as far as Hatvan and returned from there. Budapest–Békéscsaba: InterCity trains from Békéscsaba operated only as far as Szolnok.

InterCity trains from Békéscsaba operated only as far as Szolnok. Regional Services: Agria and Mátra InterRegio trains operated between Gödöllő and Gyöngyös or Eger, while Tokaj and Nyírség InterCitys were rerouted via Cegléd. Index noted that these specific InterCitys were not trackable in train information systems.

Agria and Mátra InterRegio trains operated between Gödöllő and Gyöngyös or Eger, while Tokaj and Nyírség InterCitys were rerouted via Cegléd. Index noted that these specific InterCitys were not trackable in train information systems. Local Lines: S76 trains were limited to the stretch between Újpalota and Pilisvörösvár. S60/Z60 trains departed from Rákoshegy toward Sülysáp and Szolnok, though Index and HVG both reported that S60 trains departing Rákoshegy at :38 were cancelled, with passengers advised to use Z60 trains.

To mitigate the gridlock, replacement buses were deployed between Keleti station and Hatvan for InterCity passengers, and between Keleti and Pécel for S80 and InterRegio services. A bus route between Keleti and Rákoshegy also operated, stopping at Keleti, Kőbánya felső, Élessarok, Rákos, and Rákoshegy, according to Index. Hellomagyar reports that BKK accepted rail tickets on the M2, M4 (between Keleti and Kálvin tér), and M3 (between Deák Ferenc tér and Kőbánya-Kispest) metros, the H8 HÉV, and bus lines 168E, 161, 262, 97E, 169E, 98, 98E, and 198.

Vasúti baleset Rákoson ❗️Egy veszélyes anyagot szállító tehervonat három kocsija kisiklott.

Police Investigation and Recovery Operations

While the BRFK confirmed that no one was injured in the accident, the police have launched a formal investigation. According to Origo, the probe is focusing on the suspicion of the crime of endangering rail traffic.

Recovery efforts moved into a second phase by Monday evening. By 7:00 PM, traffic resumed on three of the tracks at Rákos station. However, the damaged tank cars remained on site, requiring a complex extraction process.

Photo: origo.hu

Firefighters established protective water curtains to secure the area while the kerosene was siphoned out of the damaged wagons. According to Origo, Fővárosi Katasztrófavédelmi Igazgatóság deputy spokesperson Ádám Kiss stated that the water curtains were established on both sides to allow rail traffic to restart as quickly as possible. This process was prioritized after the undamaged cars of the train were removed from the scene.

Environmental and Safety Protocols

Because the cargo consisted of kerosene, a hazardous material, emergency responders implemented strict environmental and safety protocols. The primary concern was the containment of the initial leak to prevent wider soil or water contamination in the 10th district.

The use of drone footage by MÁV helped officials assess the wreckage and coordinate the technical rescue. The combination of a total track closure and the need for specialized fuel extraction meant that while some tracks reopened quickly, the full recovery of the site remained a prolonged operation.