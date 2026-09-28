UK Tribunal Allows Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple and Amazon

A high-stakes legal battle has found new life in the UK as the Competition Appeal Tribunal greenlit a major consumer lawsuit targeting Apple and Amazon over alleged competition restrictions on the tech giant’s products within Amazon’s UK marketplace.

The Resurrection of a Multi-Million Pound Antitrust Claim

The revived legal action centers on a 2018 agreement between Apple and Amazon. According to the claims brought before the tribunal, the tech titans allegedly conspired to limit the number of third-party vendors permitted to list Apple and Beats brand products on Amazon’s UK website. Plaintiffs argue this deliberate bottleneck stifled marketplace competition and drove retail prices artificially higher for everyday consumers.

A three-judge panel ultimately drew a sharp jurisdictional boundary in its recent ruling. The tribunal elected to advance claims specifically tied to Apple products purchased directly through Amazon’s marketplace, while simultaneously striking down a much broader set of claims that sought to encompass products bought directly from Apple retail outlets or alternative independent retailers.

Weighing the Financial Stakes and Judicial Reasoning

For the consumer class, the stakes are substantial. Legal representatives estimate that the surviving slice of the litigation could ultimately range between 2億8900万ポンド（3億8300万ドル）から3億600万ポンド規模, a total that includes accrued interest. The proceedings represent a critical test of collective consumer enforcement under UK competition law.

Justin Le Patourel, who stepped in to spearhead the litigation on behalf of consumers, inherited the effort after the tribunal previously rejected a similar class-representation framework pursued by consumer law academic Christine Liefa last year over funding and structural concerns. In the latest judgment, Judge Kelyn Bacon noted that the claims regarding Amazon marketplace purchases carry clear validity and plausible evidentiary grounding. Conversely, the court dismissed the broader retail claims, categorizing them as relying on complex and speculative damage theories.

Overcoming the Evidentiary Hurdles Ahead

While the judges acknowledged a realistic basis for arguing that restrictions on marketplace resellers inflated prices for digital shoppers relying on Amazon, they emphasized a current shortage of concrete evidence showing that these specific marketplace agreements materially bled over to elevate pricing in Apple’s own brick-and-mortar stores or competing retail chains.

As the case progresses toward substantive hearings, the focus will narrow sharply onto the micro-dynamics of platform dominance and third-party vendor access.

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