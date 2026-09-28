Mönchengladbach Court orders PokerStars to refund player €39,500

The Regional Court of Mönchengladbach has ordered TSG Interactive Gaming Europe Ltd., operator of pokerstars.eu, to refund approximately €39,500 to a player. The court ruled that the operator lacked the necessary German licenses between 2015 and 2023, rendering the gambling contracts void and the losses recoverable.

This ruling arrives as the online gaming sector faces tightening regulatory scrutiny across the European Union. For operators, the decision transforms a regulatory oversight into a direct balance sheet liability. It establishes a clear legal precedent in Germany: the absence of a valid license doesn’t just invite fines from regulators—it opens the door for individual players to claw back their losses through civil litigation.

The Financial Stakes for Pokerstars

Liability Exposure: The court voided contracts based on § 4 Abs. 4 of the State Treaty on Gambling, creating a blueprint for other unlicensed players to seek refunds.

The court voided contracts based on § 4 Abs. 4 of the State Treaty on Gambling, creating a blueprint for other unlicensed players to seek refunds. Regulatory Gap: The ruling confirms that future licensing does not retroactively legalize previous unlicensed operations.

The ruling confirms that future licensing does not retroactively legalize previous unlicensed operations. Statute of Limitations: The court ruled that the three-year limitation period only begins once the player becomes aware of the claim, significantly extending the window for lawsuits.

The mechanics of the case are straightforward. A player engaged with pokerstars.eu from October 2015 to March 2023, incurring losses of roughly €39,500. Because TSG Interactive Gaming Europe Ltd. operated without the required German license during this window, the court determined the contracts were legally null. Because the operator lacked a license, the "agreement" to gamble never legally existed, meaning the funds must be returned.

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding the operator’s defense. TSG Interactive Gaming Europe Ltd. argued that it merely acted as a facilitator, collecting a fee (rake) rather than betting against the players. The court rejected this, ruling that as the organizer managing player accounts, the company bears full responsibility for regulatory compliance.

Photo: klamm.de

Regulatory Compliance and Legal Precedents

Legal Factor Court Determination Financial Implication License Status Absent/Invalid for period Contracts declared void Loss Amount €39,500 Direct repayment ordered Limitation Period Starts upon knowledge Extended liability window Operator Role Account Manager/Organizer Full liability for losses

The court leaned heavily on the State Treaty on Gambling, noting that restrictions are designed to protect the public, prevent gambling addiction, and safeguard youth. By citing the Federal Administrative Court (Az. 8 C 18/16), the LG Mönchengladbach aligned its decision with broader European law, asserting that these social protections justify the voiding of unlicensed contracts.

The timeline of German gambling law is critical here. Online gambling was generally prohibited until June 30, 2021, after which only licensed operators could legally provide services. The player in this case remained unaware of these restrictions until 2023, a fact the court accepted as credible, thereby bypassing the standard three-year statute of limitations.

The Ripple Effect Across the Gaming Industry

This isn’t just about one player and €39,500. It is a systemic risk for any operator that entered the German market during the transition to the new regulatory framework. Attorney Thomas Sittner of CLLB Rechtsanwälte, who won the case, noted that players in online poker and sports betting have strong opportunities to recover losses from unlicensed platforms.

For the broader industry, this creates a “contingent liability” nightmare. If thousands of players follow this precedent, the aggregate cost could far exceed the initial fines imposed by regulatory bodies. Companies must now evaluate their historical exposure in Germany and determine if settlement offers are more cost-effective than risking a wave of court-mandated refunds.

The court's refusal to accept the "fee-only" defense removes a primary shield for poker platforms. By defining the account holder as the responsible party, the court has effectively closed a loophole that many platforms used to distance themselves from the financial losses of their users.

As we move toward the close of Q3 2026, the gaming industry must brace for a shift in litigation strategy. The focus has moved from regulatory fines—which are corporate costs—to civil restitution, which targets the core revenue generated during unlicensed periods.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.