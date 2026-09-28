Lionel Messi scores free-kick but Inter Miami lose 2-1 to Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi scored his 21st goal of the regular season with a brilliant 33rd-minute free-kick, but Inter Miami suffered a 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer on Sunday. The loss leaves Miami trailing Eastern Conference leaders Nashville by 14 points with seven games remaining.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown and the Crucial Turning Points

Josef Martinez opened the scoring for the Crew via a penalty kick in the 28th minute, punishing an early lapse in the Miami box. But the Argentine superstar answered right back. In the 33rd minute, Messi curled a trademark free-kick past the wall, silencing the home crowd and restoring parity with his 21st strike of the regular season.

Photo: supersport.com

The second half saw both sides stretch the pitch in search of a winner. Messi nearly tilted the match in Miami’s favor during the 62nd minute, bursting forward on a signature transition run before Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte tipped his scorching effort over the crossbar. Moments later, substitute David Ayala thought he had broken the deadlock by darting clear of the Columbus back four and beating Schulte at the near post, only for the assistant referee’s flag to rule the sequence fractionally offside.

How Columbus Found the Late Winner

While Miami pressed for the winner, Columbus posed constant danger on the counter. New Moroccan signing Anass Zaroury repeatedly tested the Miami defense, hitting the woodwork twice—including a spectacular long-range drive that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar.

LIONEL MESSI GOLAZO 😤 Scores off set piece for Inter Miami | ESPN FC

The decisive blow landed deep into stoppage time. Brais Mendez unleashed a dipping, curling strike from the edge of the area that goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo failed to corral cleanly. Sensor-sharp and quick to react, Senegalese substitute Jamal Thiare pounced on the rebound, lashing home the close-range finish to secure all three points for the hosts.

Eastern Conference Standings and Match Statistics

Match and Standings Impact Summary Metric / Team Inter Miami Columbus Crew Regular Season Position Eastern Conference Chasing Pack 12th Place (29 Points) Points Behind Nashville 14 Points N/A Key Goalscorers (This Match) Lionel Messi (33′) Josef Martinez (28′), Jamal Thiare (90+’ )

With only seven games left in the regular season, this result deals a heavy blow to Miami’s aspirations of hunting down Nashville at the summit of the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Crew capture a vital victory, moving within four points of the postseason qualification line and breathing new life into their playoff campaign.

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