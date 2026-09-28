China’s Yan Ziyi Smashes Javelin Record at Asian Games

Chinese teenager Yan Ziyi captured gold in the women’s javelin at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, shattering the Games record with a massive 70.46-meter throw. The 18-year-old’s performance occurred amid reports of substandard athlete accommodations and a doping violation by Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Shavkatov.

This isn’t just another gold medal for China’s dominant delegation.

Yan Ziyi’s One-Throw Masterclass

The women’s javelin final in Aichi-Nagoya was effectively decided in seconds. Facing wet conditions that typically hamper grip and release velocity, Yan Ziyi stepped up for her first attempt and launched a 70.46-meter throw. She didn’t need a second. That single effort didn’t just win gold; it obliterated the 2018 record of 66.09 meters set by Liu Shiying.

But the tape tells a different story about Yan’s actual ceiling. This throw ranks as the sixth best in history. To put that in perspective, the world record stands at 72.28 meters (Barbora Spotakova, 2008). Yan is already knocking on that door, having recorded a 71.74-meter throw back in May—the second-best mark ever recorded. Japan’s reigning Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi was left in a distant second with a mark of 62.70 meters.

Yan admitted the efficiency of her victory surprised her, stating that while her plan was to make her first two throws count, she didn’t expect to hit that distance on the very first attempt.

Photo: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Sprinting Doubles and Weightlifting Dominance

While Yan owned the field, Thailand’s Puripol Boonson owned the track. The 20-year-old completed a rare sprint double, adding the 200 meters gold to his 100 meters crown. Boonson clocked a scintillating 19.88 seconds, equaling the Asian record. When pressed on his ceiling, Boonson remained bullish, asserting that there would be more records and faster times ahead.

The broader medal table reflects a staggering disparity in power. China continues to lap the field, sitting atop the standings with 119 golds. Japan and South Korea follow at a distance with 37 and 20 golds, respectively. North Korea has carved out a specific niche of dominance in weightlifting, securing six of the ten available golds in the sport so far.

Athlete/Country Event Achievement Significance Yan Ziyi (CHN) Javelin 70.46m New Games Record / 6th All-Time Puripol Boonson (THA) 200m Sprint 19.88s Equaled Asian Record China (CHN) Overall 119 Golds Medal Table Leader North Korea (PRK) Weightlifting 6 Golds Dominant Sport-Specific Run

The “Sad” Reality of Aichi-Nagoya Logistics

Here is what the analytics missed: the psychological toll of the event’s organization. In a cost-cutting move, organizers eschewed a traditional athletes’ village. Instead, competitors were scattered across hotels, temporary wooden units, and even a cruise ship. For elite athletes accustomed to the streamlined ecosystem of an Olympic village, the experience was jarring.

India’s H.S. Prannoy, a decorated badminton player who secured a team bronze, didn’t mince words in a video published by the Badminton Association of India. Prannoy branded the experience “sad,” stating that it never felt like they were playing in an Asian Games. His frustrations are echoed by reports of room shortages, airport delays, and systemic transport failures throughout the host region.

Doping Scandals and the Road to LA 2028

The Games have also faced their first major integrity crisis. The International Testing Agency announced that Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Shavkatov, a bronze medalist in mixed martial arts, has been provisionally suspended. Shavkatov tested positive for meldonium, a prescription heart medication known to enhance endurance and accelerate muscle recovery.

Photo: channelnewsasia.com

Despite the logistical chaos and the doping shadow, the Games are serving as a critical litmus test for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. We are seeing the emergence of a “teen wave” in specialized sports. Beyond Yan Ziyi, 15-year-old Zhu Yuanling (China) and 17-year-old Juni Kang (South Korea) took gold in the street skateboarding finals. Kang has already set his sights on the US, stating, “I want to be No.1 in LA.”

The trajectory for these athletes is clear. For Yan Ziyi, the Asian Games were a formality; the real battle is now against the 72.28-meter world record.

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