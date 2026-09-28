Clashes Erupt in Ujjain Over Shahi Mosque Demolition; 15 Detained

Police in Madhya Pradesh detained 15 individuals, including five content creators, and filed seven separate First Information Reports (FIRs) following violent clashes in Ujjain on Monday, September 28, 2026. The unrest broke out ahead of the scheduled demolition of a portion of the Shahi Mosque, a measure undertaken for a road-widening project tied to preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028.

The confrontation unfolded after local community members gathered to remove a three-foot overhang of the mosque located at Chhatri Chowk near the Mahakaleshwar Temple, following an agreement reached with municipal authorities on Sunday night. While administration officials reported that a peaceful resolution had been struck, a separate faction within the community began protesting the action. As crowds attempted to breach security barricades around the religious site, clashes ensued, resulting in stone-pelting that injured several security personnel.

Clashes Erupt Amid Rumors and Barricades

Ujjain Inspector General of Police, Rakesh Gupta, stated that law enforcement brought the situation under control by deploying mild force, which included baton charges and tear gas. According to investigators, tensions escalated rapidly due to unverified rumors circulating on the ground that heavy machinery, including bulldozers, was being deployed to tear down the entire structure of the mosque.

Ujjain Mosque Demolition: Mosque Row Erupts Into Clashes, Protesters Vs Cops Over Road-Widening Plan

“Several meetings had been held with the representatives of the Muslim community in the past few days and on Sunday night, it had been agreed upon that they themselves will remove the necessary portions,” Mr. Gupta said, noting that a dissatisfied faction, largely comprising youth, marched toward the barricades and created a disturbance.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma confirmed that the area was fully secured before 9 a.m., allowing the planned demolition work on a 900-metre road stretch to proceed. Police teams are currently reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, drone recordings, and social media activity to identify additional participants involved in the unrest and subsequent attacks, including an incident where stones were thrown outside the residence of city qazi Khaliq-ur-Rahman.

Legal Proceedings and High Court Developments

Later in the day, a Division Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore disposed of two petitions brought by Muslim representatives after lawyers informed the court that a settlement had been reached with the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

This followed an earlier ruling on September 9, when the High Court dismissed two petitions challenging the proposed demolition. In that order, Justice Sandeep N. Bhatt emphasized the broader public interest and infrastructure needs, noting: “Considering the upcoming event of the Simhastha Kumbh, 2028, whereby the expectations of crores of devotees are required to be kept in mind, as well as the need to provide better facilities and to manage the traffic of such events; and considering the situation of the premises in question, which is almost opposite to the Mahakaleshwar Temple and very near to the Kshipra River. And for the consideration of the larger public safety and larger public interest, the action taken by the respondent [State authorities] is found to be after following the necessary provisions of law.”

City qazi Khali Kurre Rehman released a video statement urging residents to ignore inflammatory claims. “The matter regarding the mosque was resolved overnight through mutual agreement. There is no situation that requires anyone to visit the site. The task that was pledged to be completed is currently being carried out. Everyone is urged not to pay heed to any rumours and to avoid stepping out of their homes to visit the site unnecessarily based on such rumours,” he said.

Infrastructure Preparations for Simhastha Kumbh 2028

Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh explained that only a minimal architectural projection of the mosque required removal to widen the roadway, addressing chronic traffic congestion in the holy city. Authorities are actively expanding thoroughfares and upgrading public facilities to accommodate an estimated 45 crore pilgrims expected to visit during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a major religious gathering held every 12 years.

Heavy police deployments remain stationed across sensitive neighborhoods in Ujjain to maintain public order as municipal teams conclude the approved structural modifications.