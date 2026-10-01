Judge denies Lindsay Clancy defense motion to acquit

A Massachusetts judge has rejected a defence motion to acquit Lindsay Clancy of first-degree murder, ruling that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence for a jury to decide the case. Clancy, a 36-year-old former labour and delivery nurse, faces three counts of murder in the 2023 strangulation deaths of her three children in Duxbury.

Judge Sullivan Rules on Sufficiency of Evidence

During a hearing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Judge William Sullivan declined to declare Lindsay Clancy not guilty.

In his decision, Judge Sullivan noted that the court must evaluate the evidence in the light most favourable to the prosecution. He emphasised that determining whether expert witnesses prove Clancy lacked criminal responsibility due to mental illness remains the constitutional duty of a jury, rather than a judge.

“There was evidence introduced, both physical and circumstantial, that would permit a rational trier of fact to find beyond a reasonable doubt the elements of the charge of murder,“ Mr Sullivan wrote, according to theguardian.com.

The Defence Strategy Shift and Prosecution Pushback

The legal arguments presented marked a sharp departure from the strategy deployed during Clancy’s first trial. That initial proceeding concluded on September 4 when a judge declared a mistrial with the jury deadlocked 11 to one in favour of acquittal, as detailed by bbc.com.

Throughout the first trial, the defence conceded that Clancy killed 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan at the family home on January 24, 2023. Instead of disputing the physical acts, the defence argued she was not criminally responsible due to postpartum psychosis, a severe psychiatric condition.

However, during the latest proceedings, Mr Reddington argued that prosecutors failed to prove Clancy caused the deaths, describing the state’s case as speculation and pointing to what he characterised as a lack of thorough police investigation and gaps in memory regarding the night of the killings, wcvb.com reported.

Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham dismissed the new defence argument as “laughable“. Ms Buckingham noted that the defence had previously offered to stipulate in writing to Clancy’s involvement in the deaths, telling the court that the record was voluminous regarding her actions.

Legal Context and Transnational Attention on Maternal Mental Health

The case has drawn sustained public scrutiny, highlighting the intersection of severe postpartum mental illness and the criminal justice system. Following the 2023 tragedy, Clancy jumped from a second-floor window of the family home, leaving her partially paralysed. She has since been held at Tewksbury State Hospital.

Photo: BBC

Civil filings by Clancy have also targeted medical providers over alleged failures in diagnosing her psychiatric condition prior to the incident.

Key Legal and Case Timeline Details Event / Milestone Date / Status Date of Incident January 24, 2023 First Trial Conclusion September 4, 2026 (Mistrial declared, 11-1 jury split) Defence Evidence Motion Hearing Late September 2026 Judge Sullivan’s Ruling October 1, 2026 (Motion denied) Current Detention Tewksbury State Hospital

Next Steps in the Massachusetts Court System

With the defence motion for acquittal denied, prosecutors have yet to formally announce whether they will pursue a second trial. The state holds the discretion to retry Clancy on first-degree murder charges, seek lesser convictions such as second-degree murder or manslaughter, or drop the charges entirely.

Photo: The Guardian

During the court appearance, both defence and prosecution counsel resisted setting an immediate retrial date, citing unresolved legal questions that require further judicial review before the case can proceed. Meanwhile, Clancy remains confined to a psychiatric facility as the legal proceedings continue.